New Oat Council now part of Grains Australia

AN Oat Council is officially a part of the Grains Australia family after the appointment of eight industry representatives.
Council members include growers, breeders, grain traders, quality and technical experts, as well as processors and handlers from across Australia.
Three of the appointed Grains Australia Oat Council members are also currently on the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) Oat Council.
Grains Australia chairman Terry Enright said the first priority for the new Oat Council would be assisting with the establishment of a national oat classification system..
"The Oat Council will also have key responsibilities in providing advice to Grains Australia on international trade and market access priorities relevant to the Australian oat industry and its requirements for market information and education," Mr Enright said.
The new Grains Australia Oat Council members include:
Appointments to the Oat Council were made following an open expression of interest process and review of all applications by a selection panel which considered skills and experience, as well as diversity in terms of gender, background, supply chain understanding, geography and knowledge of the Australian oat industry.
The Oat Council joins Grains Australia's other commodity councils for wheat and barley, which were established earlier this year.
Plans are also in progress to establish a Pulse Council and Oilseeds Council in the coming year.
The role of Grains Australia's commodity councils is to provide strategic advice to the board on behalf of individual grain commodities.
Individual appointments to commodity councils are for a period of two years, with the option to be extended for consecutive terms for a maximum of three terms.
