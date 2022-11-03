Farm Weekly

National Variety Trials (NVT) notification service for the latest results

November 3 2022 - 4:00pm
GRDC NVT systems manager Neale Sutton said the service was developed on the back of the need to streamline the process of alerting growers when the results are available for them to use.

GAINING access to independent, analysed crop yield data from the National Variety Trials (NVT) program has never been faster, with the launch of an email notification service, alerting growers to new results as soon as they are published online.

