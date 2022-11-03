EVEN though it wasn't all smooth sailing for WAMMCO International in the 2021/22 season, it was still its most successful financial year to date.
Despite facing ongoing challenges with logistics around shipping and labour supply caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, other key financial drivers such as record international lamb sales and strong Australian livestock supply ensured WAMMCO could run its two plants at Katanning and Goulburn, New South Wales, efficiently and profitably.
In the 2021/22 fiscal year WAMMCO posted a net pre-tax profit (before pool bonus) of $50.50 million, which came from a consolidated turnover of a record $498m, which was up 27.7 per cent on the previous season.
WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury, who addressed the co-operative's annual general meeting at Katanning last week, said it was an outstanding result for the co-operative given the issues it had faced over the past 12 months.
"We gained solidly on the profit result of last season and our record profit result was some 2.5 times better than the co-operative's previous best result," Mr MacRury said.
"Given the challenges we faced it was an extraordinary performance by the entire WAMMCO and Southern Meats team."
This strong result allowed WAMMCO to pay a record pool bonus of $8.4m last financial year to its members, which took the total bonuses paid in the past nine years to $31.25m.
The bonus equated to 80 cents a kilogram for qualifying lambs and 40c/kg for qualifying mutton.
Mr MacRury said the board and management determined it was important to reward its loyal shareholders given its record financial performance.
"The payout was well deserved by shareholders who committed their quality stock to us," Mr MacRury said.
"We continue to innovate and develop world-class food processing plants that deliver superior lamb to national and international markets and our ongoing success and profits can only be achieved with the continued support of our producer members so we believe it is important to recognise them with a bonus."
Highlighting just how strong the lamb market was last season, WAMMCO paid an average price of $197.36 a head for lamb and $179.42/h for mutton, which represented an increase of 16.4pc and 18.8pc on the previous year respectively for lamb and mutton.
With the bonus included the average price paid by WAMMCO for lamb rose to $216.65/h or 896c/kg dressed, making it the highest price ever paid by WAMMCO.
The record prices paid to producers from WAMMCO were on the back of significant international lamb markets being prepared to pay some of the highest prices ever seen.
Mr MacRury said international lamb and mutton markets showed remarkable resilience as they powered back into life in the spring of 2021.
"After two years of market turmoil, we saw our important lamb markets hungry for naturally reared, healthy protein and as a result the prices we were being paid last spring were some of the best prices the co-operative had seen out of the market at that time of year," Mr MacRury said.
"These prices coincided with our spring processing peak in the west and that is why farmers had an exceptional season.
"It was a perfect storm but a good storm."
Once again last season the co-operative continued to trade well through its lamb co-operative model in North America.
"It is continuing to drive our revenue on top end cuts and our investment and control in this market can not be understated and will continue to deliver superior revenues," Mr MacRury said.
Also speaking on the day about the markets was WAMMCO marketing manager Damien Giumelli, who said the co-operative had strong results in all of its key markets.
"Last year was a stellar year for the industry, people ate more lamb and paid more for it," Mr Giumelli said.
"Demand exceeded our ability to supply and this lifted our selling prices.
"For example the price for a lamb rack was 60pc higher last year than it was two years ago.
"Last year we saw our sales values lift significantly as the world emerged from COVID.
"Our North American sales were up 20pc, China up 11pc, the Middle East was up 45pc, while the South East Asian market was up 40pc."
While the prices WAMMCO received for its products had a big impact on its final financial results, the challenges it faced in the past 12 months can't be underestimated.
It had a very good start to the 2021/22 season with record kills through spring, however it did become more challenging as the year went on.
Mr MacRury said Katanning had a good first nine months and then it experienced staff shortages from April.
"We got hit with a COVID-19 hangover and not being able to bring in overseas labour and it put the Katanning plant under huge pressure and our throughputs dropped by about 30pc," he said.
"For the last three months of the season we were processing at about 80pc of our capacity.
"It was just so hard to get the traction needed to do the numbers and it meant the old season lambs saw an extended season which wasn't what we, or farmers wanted.
"We did our best and I think we came out reasonably alright.
"Labour wise in Katanning we are now probably in the best position we have been for the past 18 months which is a positive step moving forward."
When it came to the Goulburn plant, it lifted its numbers significantly last season and it had its best season for some time.
Mr MacRury said with the floods currently in the east, WAMMCO is looking to truck lambs out of WA to the Goulburn plant and process them to help with the backlog issues that are still currently in the system.
"We could possibly process 30,000 lambs out of WA in the east in the next two months while they can't get lambs off farms with the floods," Mr MacRury said.
Along with being plagued by staffing issues, WAMMCO also faced issues with getting its product to market.
Mr MacRury said world shipping continued to plague WAMMCO and there was still a problem with the amount of shipping out of Fremantle.
"The lack of shipping out of Fremantle is a huge problem and it certainly puts us at a disadvantage to our competitors in the east," he said.
"Due to a lack of shipping we have to incur higher costs to get our product to market but we just have to do the best we can do with the situation we have been delivered."
Mr Giumelli said logistics and shipping were still posing extreme challenges when getting the product to market.
"There has been an improvement when it comes to airfreight but sea freight is still hard," he said.
It is a battle to get enough containers and then get space on ships for the containers out of Perth and get the product to market on time.
"The problem is not going away any time soon and as a result we are railing chilled product from Perth to Melbourne and Sydney and sending it from the east to markets which is making the shipping time shorter.
"But it is not only hard to find freighting space but the prices have gone up substantially.
"We are now paying three times the amount we paid pre-COVID for airfreight while sea freight costs have doubled to about $14,000 to $16,000 a container."
While new technologies are always at the forefront of WAMMCO's future planning, so is its focus on continuing to lift productivity levels at Katanning following the challenges it faced in the 2021/22 season.
When it comes to the processing issues experienced at Katanning last season Mr MacRury said as a group they were taking the issue seriously and were looking at doing something about it to future proof the business so it never happens again.
"We intend to undertake a major project with a spend of about $20m, which will deliver the ability for Katanning to process 6500 to 7000 animals per day," he said.
"We are going to invest in some more freezing and storage capacity at Katanning and we are going to allow for the ability to do two shifts at the Katanning plant when required.
"We are hoping it will be sometime in the 2023/24 season it will be up and running, but timing for this would depend on external contractors."
Mr MacRury did acknowledge for this project to come to fruition they would also need to procure more accommodation in the Katanning area.
"Offshore labour is the only way we will be able to increase our processing capacity and as a result we need to be able to house these workers," he said.
"We are going to be dependent on overseas labour going forward and there is no way around it.
"So one plan we have in place is buying the Jumbuck Motel to help with ongoing accommodation issues.
"We will still continue to run it as a motel but it will give us the ability to house some of our staff as required.
"Longer-term we plan to build our own specialty built accommodation facility in Katanning to house 100 to 120 people in the next two to three years."
Looking forward, Mr MacRury said international lamb and product prices, although down on last season's record pricing, would continue to remain competitive when compared to historical pricing.
"The market has softened substantially off shore, the inflation rates we are seeing around the world are having an effect and consumers are currently not prepared to pay what they were paying for food which will impact us," he said.
"When it comes to livestock prices these will also remain competitive and as the season progresses, (new calendar year) producers can expect to see further improvement on current pricing."
