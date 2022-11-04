Comment: Marketing and Trading rebates

I COMMEND the letters about CBH sent to Farm Weekly (Thursday, October 27), by Allan Marshall and Bob Iffla but I feel an important point is being missed.
CBH, in choosing not to return the $500 million profit made from Marketing & Trading to growers as previous boards have, they will be paying 30 per cent company tax on this amount.
It is not equitable to make only the growers that sold though CBH grain pay the lion's share of infrastructure cost.
It would be fairer to all users if this was levied though storage and handling charges.
Considering the parent CBH holds the very rare and valuable tax exempt status for this very purpose, there must be huge dollar savings compared to what CBH is proposing.
MORE STORIES:
What a great help the return of these profits would be to growers.
It would demonstrate the real benefit of growers owning CBH grain.
The other marketers will be very happily keeping their profits.
It's not surprising that the extra shipping slots sold in less than a minute.
Think what a wise move it was in the year 2000 when CBH joined with the Grain Pool WA.
Without what is now called CBH grain that $500m would have disappeared into the corporate world.
I don't think CBH should be grabbing this cash that under past principles would have been returned to growers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.