THE South Coast is known for some of the best beaches in Australia and now it is home to one of WA's best prime lamb enterprises with Col Bowey and Ash Baldwin, Green Range Lamb, Cheynes Beach, last week being announced the 2021/22 WAMMCO Producers of the Year at Katanning.
The 2021/22 awards marks the sixth time the awards have been presented, after they replaced the State Prime Lamb Carcase Competition and in each year there has been a new winner.
The awards were introduced by WAMMCO to enable more suppliers to be eligible for recognition.
WAMMCO producer relations manager Rob Davidson said the aim and design of the awards was to enhance the efficiencies at all levels of the WAMMCO business.
"That means efficiencies through supply, the plant and marketing of the product," Mr Davidson said.
"We are looking for a carcase with a dressed weight of 18.1 to 28 kilograms with a fat score 2-3, that is our sweet spot, but it also needs to be defect free.
"That means it can't be overfat and has to be free of Ovis, pleurisy, grass seeds, arthritis and dog bites as these reduce our efficiencies and the amount of saleable meat."
Mr Davidson said not only did WAMMCO want carcases which fit into its sweet spot, but it was also critical as a processor to have year-round supply.
"We want a consistent supply of lambs year-round to process as we have markets that need to be supplied 12 months of the year and these awards recognise producers who can supply throughout the year and not just in the traditional spring flush period," Mr Davidson said.
Producers who supply a minimum of 250 crossbred or Merino lambs to the co-operative each financial year are automatically entered and their lambs are assessed at the point of slaughter.
Entries receive a score out of 100 with 80pc of the points assigned to the percentage of defect-free carcases in the prime 18.1-28kg carcase weight (CWT), fat score 2-3 range, while the remaining 20pc of the points are for timing and volume of shipments.
More points are awarded to larger consignments delivered outside the spring flush period, so if a producer delivers more than 400 lambs in each of four quarters, they can achieve a maximum 20 points for delivery.
This year 707,440 lambs were assessed for the awards from 524 members from across the State from Geraldton in the north to Esperance in the south east, making it one of the largest lamb competitions in Australia.
The number of lambs was up almost 6000 head on last year and the number of lambs assessed made up 95pc of all lambs processed at WAMMCO.
"Of all the lambs assessed for the 2020/21 awards 72.9pc hit the sweet spot for WAMMCO when it came to carcase weight, fat score and defect-free carcases, but there was a range from 0.6pc to 99.1pc," Mr Davidson said.
Last year in the competition 701,493 lambs were assessed from 510 members and 78.5pc hit the sweet spot.
There were again five categories in the awards for this year's competition, three crossbred sections and two Merino sections.
The crossbred classes were for small (250-999), medium (1000-2199) and large (2200 plus) lines of lambs, while the Merino categories were small (250-749) and large lines (750 plus) only.
This year the winner and second placed in each category walked away with a cash prize and a WAMMCO meat esky, while third placegetters received a meat esky.
The overall winners in each category also won a voucher for product, from sponsor Zoetis.
Over the six years of the competition WAMMCO, Zoetis and other companies have distributed more than $145,000 in cash, meat eskies filled with WAMMCO lamb and donated product to winning producers.
When Col Bowey and Ash Baldwin, Green Range Lamb, Cheyne Beach, were announced the winners of the large crossbred supplier section of the awards, another new name was added to the Judy Cameron Memorial Producer of the Year trophy.
Mr Bowey and Mr Baldwin, who started their prime lamb enterprise from scratch in February 2020 on their 900 hectare Cheynes Beach property, took first place in the large crossbred lamb supplier section with 5765 crossbred lambs averaging 22.0kg that gained 91.16 points, 2.84 points in front of the second placegetter in the section.
The lambs supplied by the South Coast enterprise were a mix of owner-bred UltraWhite lambs and purchased in crossbred lambs.
The pair run a 5000 head UltraWhite ewe flock based on Hillcroft Farms bloodlines which lambs all year round with the ewes currently dropping about two lambs per year.
They also run a nucleus flock of UltraWhite ewes to breed rams for their own use.
They believe there is nothing on the lamb market to compare with the UltraWhite and the butchers now recognise it immediately.
The purchased-in lambs were sourced from the Upper Great Southern and Great Southern regions and Mr Bowey said when buying these lambs they had a preference to Poll Dorset crosses as they did better in their area.
When it comes to finishing their lambs for sale the key is 30ha of improved irrigated pastures which has been sub-divided into 1-2ha purpose-built finisher pens with shade and shelter.
Their aim is to have 80ha under irrigation by this time next year.
Mr Bowey said the majority of their lambs were finished on the irrigated pastures.
"At any one point in time between January to June we had up to 2000 lambs in this intense setup and when we ran out of capacity on the irrigation we utilised silage and a pellet from Kojonup Feeds which we designed," Mr Bowey said.
"Generally the lambs go onto the irrigation at 35-40kg liveweight and then we are aiming to get 300 to 400 grams weight gain a day out of them before we turn them off at a weight which will give us a 22-23kg carcase.
"They can be on the irrigation for between 30 and 60 days.
"It just depends on the lamb, generally we can turn the UltraWhites off a lot quicker than the crossbreds.
"This green grass all year round allows us to turn-off lambs we never would have dreamed of."
Prior to going on to the irrigated pastures some of the lambs are background on ryegrass/clover pastures, supplemented with silage to keep them ticking along.
Along with having a regular booking with WAMMCO, the pair also has its own paddock to plate program in which it processes lambs weekly.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock sheep manager and Hyden representative Lincon Gangell is also an integral part of the enterprise.
Mr Gangell assists with buying in the crossbred lambs but also organising bookings with WAMMCO.
Finishing second in the large crossbred category were last year's winners Sergio, Mary, Michael and Alison Lucchesi, SD & MT Lucchesi, Kulin.
The Lucchesi family, which has been running a prime lamb enterprise since 2000 and supplying WAMMCO since 2010, delivered 9529 lambs averaging 22.8kg that gained 88.32 points.
The lambs supplied by the Kulin enterprise were a mix of ownerbred (3000 head) and purchased in lambs, which they start to buy from the end of October each year.
Michael Lucchesi said their prime lamb enterprise makes up 20-25pc and they run it with the support of workers Paul Bailey and George Rowe.
The family aims to join 3000 to 3200 Merino ewes annually to Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sires, sourced from the Narembeen-based Cheetara stud.
Mr Lucchesi said they purchased in their Merino ewes with the assistance of Westcoast Wool & Livestock's Lincon and Barry Gangell.
When they purchase their ewes they want a large-framed and roomy ewe.
The Lucchesis lamb down in March/April, and last year they weaned their lambs in late July/early August due to a better season.
Mr Lucchesi said if it was a good season the lambs stayed on the ewes a little longer and they try to sell them as suckers if they are in the right condition.
"Last year we sold our first draft in August straight off their mothers and the majority of our owner-bred lambs had been sold before December," Mr Lucchesi said.
Any of the family's owner-bred lambs that aren't sold in the spring and the store lambs they purchase go onto stubbles when they become available and then finished in the family's feedlot on a barley/lupin ration.
Mr Lucchesi said they put the lambs in the feedlot at 42kg liveweight and turn them out at a minimum of 48kg liveweight.
"We usually start selling out of the feedlot in January and we sold them right through until July," he said.
Mr Lucchesi said along with using the Westcoast Wool & Livestock team to source both their ewes and extra lambs to feed, they also used them to help with bookings for WAMMCO.
Third in the large crossbred supplier section were Iain, Kerry, Andrew and Phil Mackie, Mackie Farm, Mt Barker, with 4179 owner-bred lambs averaging 22.45kg that totalled 85.16 points.
The Mackie family's lambs were based on maternal composite bloodlines from the Glenridge Park Greeline stud, Mt Barker and the Mount Ronan stud, York.
The Mackies run 6000 ewes and have been using Greeline rams for six years and Mount Ronan Maternal rams for two years.
Andrew Mackie said they lambed in July and start weaning in the third week of November.
"Anything which weighs more than 48.5kg liveweight at weaning is sold as suckers," Mr Mackie said.
"The rest of the lambs are then divided up into mediumweights (anything which will make weight by mid December) and lightweights."
The mediumweight and lightweight lambs after weaning are run on standing fodder crops and improved pastures and from there the Mackies weigh and sell lambs out of the mediumweight group fortnightly up until mid-December.
When it comes to their lightweight group, Mr Mackie said they were paddock backgrounded through the summer before going into their feedlot where they were fed pellets.
"We weigh and sell the lambs out of the feedlot every week or two and usually the last of these lambs are gone by mid-June," Mr Mackie said.
Beverley producers Jim and Tim Alexander, JD & TC Alexander, this year won the medium crossbred supplier category after finishing fifth in the category in the 2020/21 competition and first in the small crossbred supplier category in 2019/20.
The Alexander family supplied 1632 owner-bred lambs between February and May to WAMMCO.
They averaged 22.83kg and finished on 88.60 points.
The June-drop lambs supplied by the Alexanders were out of Merino ewes and by Sandown Prime SAMM rams.
Their lambs last year were weaned in September onto vetch and oat pastures and then they went onto lupin and barley stubbles.
Tim Alexander said they had a good run with last year's lambs and they were able to sell their first draft off the stubbles.
"The rest of the lambs were prepared for sale off feeders containing a barley/lupin/mineral mix," Mr Alexander said.
"We aim to turn-off a draft a month at a minimum of 47kg liveweight.
"We weigh the week out from our booking and confirm with WAMMCO what we have."
Second place in the medium crossbred supplier section were 20-year suppliers to WAMMCO James, Lou and Matt Dare, Dare Farming, Dumbleyung.
The Dares achieved a score of 85.80 points for the 1019 lambs, averaging 21.44kg they supplied.
James Dare said all the lambs they supplied were bred on the property.
They were dropped between June 20 and July 25 and then weaned in the first week of October.
The lambs were out of AMS and Nepowie blood Merino ewes and sired by Bunkin Prime SAMM rams.
Mr Dare said they sent their lambs over three lines to WAMMCO with the first going on November 10 and the other two going in March and April.
"The lambs we didn't sell in November were run on stubbles and trail fed pellets before they were marketed," Mr Dare said.
The Dares use Elders, Dumbleyung/Lake Grace agent Graeme Taylor to help with booking their lambs in and drafting them for sale.
Just 0.08 points behind the Dare family and claiming third place in the medium crossbred category on 85.72 points were Kim and Karen Baker, AN & RA Baker & Son, Pingaring.
The Bakers supplied 1147 lambs averaging 23.24kg which were a mix of owner-bred and purchased-in lambs.
The Bakers owner-bred lambs were out of Nepowie blood Merino ewes and by Tiarri Prime SAMM rams.
Mr Baker said they have been using Prime SAMM rams since 2010 and joined between 600 to 700 Merino ewes each year to Prime SAMM rams.
The Bakers lamb down from mid April for six weeks and then aim to wean and sell their lambs in mid to late August.
"Our aim is to sell as many lambs as possible as suckers straight off their mothers and have everything sold prior to harvest," Mr Baker said.
"We weigh regularly and sell anything that is more than 42kg liveweight."
When it came to the purchased-in lambs Mr Baker said it was something they would not normally do but they did it earlier this year to capitalise on the excellent early break they had.
"Due to the good start we had we purchased 600 old season lambs in mid-May," Mr Baker said.
"With all the paddock feed we had we got them up to weight quickly and had sold them all to WAMMCO by July."
The Bakers use Westcoast Wool & Livestock's Lincon Gangell to help book their lambs into WAMMCO and also drafting and weighing them for sale.
The winner of the small crossbred supplier category were Jason and Conny Stone and children Caris and Dyalan, JN & C Stone, Borden.
The Stones claimed the award after finishing on 84.12 points for the 754 owner-bred lambs they supplied which averaged 21.92kg.
The lambs were out of Merino ewes and by Kantara White Suffolk rams.
Mr Stone said they annually joined 1000 Merino ewes to White Suffolk rams for a lambing beginning March 1.
"Our aim is to sell these lambs straight off their mothers, when they are weaned," Mr Stone said.
"Last year we sold our first line of 449 head on August 17 and the second line of 305 head on September 20 and 98.4pc of this consignment hit the sweet spot."
The Stones are assisted in marketing their lambs by Nutrien Livestock Gnowangerup representative Ben Hankinson who assists in organising the bookings and weighing.
Second place in this category went to JA Russell Pty Ltd, Esperance, when it achieved 82.26 points for the 323 owner-bred lambs it supplied averaging 22.93kg.
JA Russell farm manager Mitch Greaves said the lambs were out of Prime SAMM ewes and by Cascade White Suffolk rams and were dropped at the end of April and through May.
"We ran them on barley stubbles when the stubbles became available before selling them as one line in April," Mr Greaves said.
Third place in the small crossbred supplier category went to the Turner family,
J & J Turner & Son, Kulin, on 81.92 points.
The Kulin enterprise supplied 944 lambs which averaged 23.05kg.
The number one position in the large Merino supplier section was secured by first-time supplier the Meyer family, The Meyer Trading Trust, Broomehill.
The Meyers supplied 779 owner-bred wether lambs averaging 22.44kg and they finished on 84.64 points.
The family joins 3000 ewes annually to Poll Merinos rams from the Moojepin stud, Katanning, where they have been purchasing their rams for the past 18 years.
David Meyer said when they selected their rams from Moojepin they looked for rams with good growth, fat and eye muscle Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs).
The Meyers lamb in July and then wean, shear and weigh their lambs at the end of October.
Mr Meyer said last year they weaned their lambs onto prepared fodder crops/pastures and also started supplementary trail feeding them with lupins.
"Then a bit later we introduced them to a trail feed mix of lupins, barley and oats to help get them ready for sale," Mr Meyer said.
"It was a really good season last year which helped in getting the lambs up for sale.
"It was the first year we had sold lambs to WAMMCO, previously the majority of our wether lambs had gone to feedlots for them to finish.
"We sold them over two lines in December and January and our aim was to have them at 50-55kg liveweight.
"They averaged between $175-$180 and heaviest sold between $220-$230."
The Meyers use Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis as their agent and Mr Meyer said Mr Addis was an integral part of their operation.
"Roy assists with the drafting, weighing and fat scoring to ensure the lambs meet the parameters WAMMCO wants," Mr Meyer said.
After winning the larger Merino supplier section last year Brad, Sylvia, Lach and Hannah Patterson, Bullock Hills Pastoral, Woodanilling, had to settle for second place this year.
They missed out on the top placing by 0.20 points on 84.44points with 1440 owner-bred lambs, which they supplied averaging 22.24kg.
The Pattersons join 4500 ewes annually to rams from their registered Bullock Hills stud which was registered in the past 12 months, previously they ran it as a nucleus flock to breed their own rams in.
Having decided 10 years ago to turn off finished lambs locally, they have prioritised introducing sires with high weaning and yearling weights.
Lach Patterson said they have now been using ASBVs for five years and have been non-mulesed in the nucleus flock for three years.
"We are using ASBVs to push growth, wool and reproduction traits while paying attention to improving the range of carcase and eating quality traits," Mr Patterson said.
"We are also trying to complement these key profit traits with the animal health and welfare traits of dags, worm resistance and body wrinkle.
"To finish and sell a pure Merino lamb to the processors you need your sheep to perform and be in good health and that is why we believe it is also important to look at these other traits."
Previously the Pattersons had done multiple joining but last year they moved to a 25-day joining in January for a June lambing with the lambs then being weaned at nine to 12 weeks.
Mr Patterson said last year they sold the very best of their lambs, anything more than 44kg, which was about 400 head at the beginning of harvest in early November off pasture.
"The lambs we didn't sell were carried over summer and run on cereal stubbles and trail fed lupins," Mr Patterson said.
"We then finished them in the feedlot on pellets, a cereal and lupin blend with additives, plus homegrown pasture silage.
"They were then sold through the autumn and they were all gone by May."
Usually the Pattersons put their lambs in the feedlot in the final two to four weeks, entering at about 42kg liveweight and sell them once they hit a minimum 48kg liveweight.
To ensure they are getting the best out of their lambs irrespective if they are being sold in the spring or the autumn, the Pattersons shear them on average two months before sale.
When it comes to marketing their lambs, Mr Patterson said their ultimate aim was to turn off as many lambs as possible as a post-weaning spring lamb, but this would always be season and market dependent.
Third place in the large Merino supplier category went to Gordon, Julie-Ann, Philip and Rachael McLean, RJ McLean & Co, Lake Biddy, on 83.61 points, who finished section in the category last year.
The McLeans supplied 1513 lambs which averaged 22.80kg.
The final category - small Merino supplier - was won by the Wornes family, Kemboy Pastoral Co, West Fitzgerald.
The West Fitzgerald enterprise finished on 82.12 points after delivering 408 Merino wether lambs averaging 22.69kg to WAMMCO.
The Wornes join 1000-1200 Merino ewes on their West Fitzgerald property to Coromandel rams and lamb in July/August.
The winning line of wethers was from their 2020-drop of 600 head and were drafted off for the WAMMCO booking by Nutrien Livestock, Jerramungup agent Neil Foreman.
They were shorn in March/April 2021 and sold in August 2021.
Maurice Wornes said the wethers had been run on their stubbles initially as lambs and then on good pastures.
"We had a good early break in 2021 which meant we had some really good feed and as a result they went to WAMMCO without any supplementary feeding," Mr Wormes said.
The line averaged $178 a head.
Second place in this category went to Jokar Farming Co Pty Ltd, Broomehill, which was selling Merino wether lambs to WAMMCO for the first time last year having previously held onto them and grown them out to sell at about 1.5 years to live export or the mutton market.
The Broomehill enterprise, which runs a self-replacing Merino flock based on Barloo bloodlines, supplied 571 wether lambs averaging 22.29kg that accrued 82.08 points.
It joins 1800 ewes to Barloo Merino rams, while another 1000 Merino ewes are joined to Yonga Downs White Suffolk sires for a July lambing.
Last year its Merino lambs were weaned onto established pastures in the second or third week of September and then went onto stubbles when they became available.
They were then shorn in January and ran on the stubbles before being finished on a mix of Broomehill Stockfeeds pellets, barley, lupins and hay for three to four weeks.
The line of 571 head was sold in the second week of May and averaged more than $180 a head.
Nyabing producers Mark, Ruth and Kent Patterson, Wahroonga Trust, who have been supplying lambs to WAMMCO for just under 20 years, finished third in the small Merino supplier section on 80.26 points.
The Pattersons delivered 404 wether lambs which averaged 21.26kg.
The family joins 1100 to 1200 ewes annually to Wiringa Park Poll Merino rams and lamb from mid June to early August, while another 1200 Prime SAMM ewes are joined to Prime SAMM rams.
Mark Patterson said their Merino lambs last year were shorn and weaned in the last week of October onto prepared pastures and trail fed lupins before going onto lupin stubbles.
"We also weigh and segregate them into groups and then in the two to three weeks in the lead up to sale they were fed Milne Feeds pellets," Mr Patterson said.
"We sold our first draft of last year's lambs to WAMMCO in January.
"The second draft went in June which was later than what they were meant to go.
"They were meant to go in April/May but we couldn't get in due to the issues WAMMCO was having with processing."
The Pattersons lambs averaged $175.
