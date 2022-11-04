Farm Weekly
Green Range Lamb announced as the 2021/22 WAMMCO Producers of the Year at Katanning

By Jodie Rintoul
November 5 2022 - 10:00am
Green Range Lamb, Cheynes Beach, won this years WAMMCO Producer of the Year award after taking out the large crossbred supplier category. Celebrating the enterprises win was WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury (left), Green Range Lamb agent Lincon Gangell, Westcoast Wool & Livestock, Hyden, Green Range Lambs Ash Baldwin and Col Bowey, Zoetis representative Ben Fletcher and WAMMCO producer relations manager Rob Davidson. Zoetis was the sponsor of the awards.

THE South Coast is known for some of the best beaches in Australia and now it is home to one of WA's best prime lamb enterprises with Col Bowey and Ash Baldwin, Green Range Lamb, Cheynes Beach, last week being announced the 2021/22 WAMMCO Producers of the Year at Katanning.

