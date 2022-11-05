AS most people would attest, life has its ups and downs.
This has been particularly apparent in the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns.
So it was timely that focusing on the rollercoaster of life, more specifically in regional Western Australia, was chosen as an artistic theme by the North Midlands Project.
The Carnamah-based, not-for-profit group was formed in 2015 as an arts, culture, heritage and health organisation working towards making regional WA known for happy, healthy communities and vibrant, connected towns.
It recently finished Ebb+Flow, the North Midlands Projects' biggest ever undertaking, which chairman Andrew Bowman-Bright said was conducted over an 18-month period and involved 10 artists taking up residence in Carnamah for a month at a time.
One artist was selected from each region of WA to come to the North Midlands and undertake workshops with local students and community members, exploring the theme of Ebb+Flow, from which an artwork was produced to form part of a culminating exhibition.
The exhibition is now in the midst of a tour which aims to visit the hometowns of the participating artists, which will continue into next year, so many more regional people can see what it's all been about.
"The theme Ebb+Flow encouraged community members to join the artists-in-residence to explore how changes in our personal lives and regional communities are often temporary," Mr Bowman-Bright said.
"That there are periods of decline and growth, drought and rain, hardship and prosperity, that factors outside of our control ebb and flow.
"And despite that, it's important to remember that it's not always a continual downward spiral - for example, a business may close in the town but then a new one opens.
"The ups and downs of life are normal."
Mr Bowman-Bright said the artists worked in various artforms, including writing, sculpting, photography and traditional visual arts, which made for nicely varied works for the exhibition.
He said it also gave the artists - Lynda Howitt from the Mid West, Martine Perret from the South West, Sarah-Jane Eeles from the Goldfields, Mikaela Castledine from Perth, Siobhan Kelly from the Pilbara, Crystal Stacey from the Kimberley, Diedre Robb from the Peel region, Sue Helmot from the Gascoyne and Nyree Taylor from the Wheatbelt - an opportunity to explore their creative practices in a different location.
The 10th artist, Marianthe Loucataris, completed her residency, amid COVID lockdowns, on a virtual basis from her base in the Great Southern.
Mr Bowman-Bright said the project, supported by funding from Lotterywest and the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, had benefits for members of the local North Midlands communities who were able to participate in the group activities.
It gained momentum as the project progressed, creating more and more
interest among locals as there was a new artist almost every month.
"By encouraging people to do arts and be creative, as they did by being involved in these residencies, it can have a beneficial impact on mental health," he said.
"It also gave students at the local schools a more diverse arts experience than what they otherwise would have."
For Moora-based mixed-media visual artist Nyree Taylor, it didn't take much convincing to base herself in Carnamah for a month back in March.
The former professional dancer, who runs a mixed cropping and livestock farming business with husband Nick Scotney, has an old train carriage set at the back of a paddock on the farm as her studio.
It is from here that she often photographs clouds in the last remaining rays of daylight.
Ms Taylor was approached to be involved due to her role as the art director of the Gardiner Street Arts Collective, also a not-for-profit organisation in Moora.
She said the concept for Ebb+Flow resonated with her, because for about 15 years there had not been an art centre in the local community, except for the creative Pottery Tin Shed group run near the local oval.
The collective was opened only three months before COVID-19 hit in early 2020, and for six months was run online.
It includes an art gallery and shop, a dance studio, meeting room and community garden.
"There was no place to gather, and so we've tried to make it open, welcome and inclusive, a place where people can be creative in a supportive environment, which is very important for country towns to offer as an alternative to sporting groups," Ms Taylor said.
"Mental health is so important - being connected to our landscape and nature, having a sense of country, allowing yourself to play is very healing, belonging to something such as a group is very important."
Having grown up in the Wheatbelt, Ms Taylor's connection to the land was innate and said it didn't feel like it took long to get the feel of Carnamah in order to create locally-inspired artworks.
During her residency she facilitated workshops that blended art, art history and music at six schools across the North Midlands, including Perenjori Primary School, Mingenew Primary School and Morawa District High School.
"For the collaborative piece, it involved children from the local schools connecting to art history, music and sense of place," she said.
"I encouraged them to take in their surroundings and the music they were listening to, to create a piece of art.
"The different types of music they were listening to affected the pieces that they did.
"It was all about listening to the music, being present, playful and creative."
Over a two-hour period, Ms Taylor talked to the students about Russian painter and art theorist Wassily Kandinsky and his connection between
music and art, then they moved to the music, creating art using paper and paint.
From those artworks, Ms Taylor created a large painting using collage, paint and mixed media.
She also used the residency experience to come up with an exhibition called Forest Bathing, made up of pieces that were all landscape-based and inspired by the Wheatbelt and North Midlands regions.
She said Forest Bathing alluded to the atmosphere creating a place to be present in, and the pieces represented how the bush makes her feel, rather than what it looks like.
"They are quite colourful," she said.
Ms Taylor has already held an exhibition of the pieces in Carnamah and they are next due to be shown in Mingenew's new art space in February.
She highly recommended the experience of working with the North Midlands Project.
"The outreach and what they have created, this sense of wellbeing for everyone is amazing," she said.
"It's brilliant as a Wheatbelt artist to be given opportunities such as these without having to go to Perth."
The Ebb+Flow exhibition was officially launched in July at the North Midlands Project buildings The Bank Gallery and The Exchange in Carnamah and it is planned that over the coming months it will travel to the hometowns of the participating artists-in-residence.
Mr Bowman-Bright said the project would continue to evolve while on tour around WA and should double in size by the end because the artists were going to conduct similar workshops with their local community and create another piece to add to the collection.
So far Ebb+Flow has travelled to The Junction Co in Port Hedland, opening in August where it remained for six weeks.
According to The Junction Co acting executive officer Patrycja Rosinska it was an amazing experience to host the first travelling version of the exhibition.
"It was incredibly well-received, the Hedland community were captivated by the variety of distinctive works that reflected the community of Carnamah and the challenges and beauty of living regionally," Ms Rosinska said.
"The exhibition had a strong focus on regional communities and the sentiments that arise from the regular changes.
"The artworks reflect the ebbs and flows of regional communities through 10 month-long residencies facilitated by the 10 artists who contributed to the project.
"Sometimes living in regional areas can feel isolating, people often feel alone in their daily challenges and struggles, but this exciting collaboration demonstrates the community spirit within regional WA where we all play a part in contributing to the vibrancy of our communities.
"Art can be an advocacy for change, it can be a voice for a community."
Ms Rosinska said an example of this was when people from regions all around the State joined a livestream of the official opening of the exhibition.
She was also excited to welcome artist Siobhan Kelly back to Port Hedland for her residency, during which time she created an addition to her current work called Intertwine, which was a large series of drawings sewn together.
These drawings were a result of the many mark making workshops held in Port Hedland with local stakeholders and community groups.
Ms Kelly encouraged participants to observe the elements that made the landscapes of their community and to use unconventional methods of drawing and mark making, collecting a total of 148 artworks at the end of her residency.
This will be added to the Ebb+Flow exhibition, which Ms Rosinska said she loved because the fact the collection would continue to evolve and grow as it travelled around the State really fitted with its theme of change and life ebbing and flowing.
A solo collection of Ms Kelly's artworks were also exhibited in tandem with Ebb+Flow, some of which were created during her North Midlands residency and others reminiscent of memories of her time in Port Hedland.
"It was wonderful to see her working in the studio within the gallery and interacting with local community members, while also drawing on her insights and experiences of living here," Ms Rosinska said.
After an upcoming stint in Northcliffe, the Ebb+ Flow exhibition is due to visit Moora early next year, where it will be housed at the Gardiner Street Arts Collective.
Ms Taylor will then have a residency in conjunction with local community members, which she is looking forward to because she knows just how big an impact the arts can have on country communities through connection and diversity.
"A project like Ebb+Flow can make a community try something that is tangible," she said.
"Through art practice and workshops they learn positive and creative ways to accept change, which is helpful for anxieties because it demonstrates that things change in the process, it can be wrong in a moment of time, but being creative is always changing and adaptable.
"And yet, through everyone contributing, there can still be a wonderful outcome at the end."
