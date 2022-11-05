CONNECTING local producers with a range of buyers to help them grow their businesses and extend supply chain networks - that was the aim of the Meet the Buyer trade exhibition held at Crown Perth last week.
An initiative of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) Buy West Eat Best program, the event provided an opportunity to showcase WA's premium food and beverages to domestic and international markets.
After a hugely successful inaugural event last year, the exhibition returned with more than 80 WA businesses seizing the opportunity to meet with independent and national retailers, distributors, wholesalers, chefs, sommeliers, educators, students, foodservice and caterers servicing domestic and international markets.
A range of quality WA products were part of the exhibition including locally-grown beef, goat and lamb, as well as a selection of premium seafood, seasonal fruit and vegetables, honey, dairy products and olive oils.
There was also a range of value-added groceries including chilli sauces, curries, nougat and granola, as well as artisan bakery goods, products made from chickpeas, lupin, apricots, vanilla, native ingredients as well as regional wines, craft beers and distillery spirits.
Check out this month's edition of Ripe, to be released on November 24, for features on some of the incredible WA food and beverage businesses on display.
