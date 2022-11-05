Farm Weekly
Local produce on display at Buy West East expo

By Shannon Beattie
November 5 2022 - 11:00am
Woodlands Distillerys Kelvin Ridgway (left) and Peter Waters.

CONNECTING local producers with a range of buyers to help them grow their businesses and extend supply chain networks - that was the aim of the Meet the Buyer trade exhibition held at Crown Perth last week.

