Road maintenance returns inhouse

THE State government is progressing its in-house road maintenance model, with 41 contractors transitioning to full-time employment with Main Roads WA.
The workers are the first to make the transition that will create an estimated 660 permanent jobs within Main Roads, including 490 in regional WA.
The decision to move road maintenance jobs in-house came after detailed analysis undertaken by Ernst and Young highlighted numerous benefits, including:
Road maintenance contracts have been outsourced by Main Roads since 2000.
Under the current arrangement, there are five network maintenance contractors engaged by Main Roads, delivering more than $400 million of maintenance and improvement works throughout the State each year.
As part of the changes, the government has also announced $48.8m will be invested over the next six years on new regional staff housing, depots and offices.
"The Wheatbelt region is the first in the State to transition to an in-house road maintenance model, and for the communities in this part of our State, it is a big win for jobs and economic prosperity," said Transport Minister Rita Saffioti.
"Not only will workers receive better pay and conditions, but we'll also have more people living and working in regional communities.
"The next region to transition to in-house delivery will be the Mid West/ Gascoyne on Monday, November 7, with most other regions to transition progressively between October 2023 and February 2024 as their network contracts conclude.
The last region will be the Kimberley, which will be brought in-house when the current contract ends in January 2026."
