Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme (SFIS) reference group to advise on Manjimup-Pemberton water options

By Mal Gill
November 7 2022 - 8:30pm
Manjimup farmers John Kilrain (left), Peter McGinty and Brian Barnie Valentine (right) with hydrologist Kim Taylor and former South West Greens MLC Diane Evers pictured last year on Record Brook, west of Manjimup, where plans for a dam, proposed to store water for the Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme, were scrapped by the State government last Friday.

SEVEN local farmers have been appointed to the inaugural Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme (SFIS) reference group to advise on water security options for Manjimup-Pemberton horticulture growers.

