SEVEN local farmers have been appointed to the inaugural Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme (SFIS) reference group to advise on water security options for Manjimup-Pemberton horticulture growers.
They will be joined by former Department of Agriculture and Food director general Ian Longson as group chairman and Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie, WA Labor Party.
The farmer members are Shire of Manjimup deputy president Denise Jenkins, Southern Forests Food Council chairwoman Monica Radomiljac, Warren Donnelly Advisory Committee (WDAC) member John Omodei, former WDAC member Bob Pessotto, Shire of Manjimup councillor and WDAC member Donelle Buegge, Tom Winfield and Brad Wren.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, Water Minister Dave Kelly and Ms Kelsbie announced the members of the SFIS reference group last week.
Less than three weeks ago the three had announced the SFIS - a local co-operative proposal to build a 15 megalitre storage dam across Record Brook east of Manjimup and pump up to 9.3 gigalitres of winter water from the Donnelly River into it to feed an irrigation pipeline supplying paying customers - was no longer viable.
About $3 million and five years of planning had been spent on the SFIS, which was based on flawed State water department modelling of stream flows in the Warren-Donnelly catchment.
Local farmers and residents, who were not among the 70 who signed water purchase contracts and paid a two per cent deposit nearly four years ago to the Southern Forests Irrigation Co-operative, took their own stream flow measurements which contradicted water department claims there were sufficient flows for the SFIS.
In 2021 a CSIRO review of the water department data found the farmers and residents were right, there would likely not be enough winter water in the Donnelly River to take up to 9.3gL a year.
The reference group will now consider alternative options to ensure there is sufficient water for local agriculture and horticulture into the future and it is scheduled to make its first report in three months.
"This reference group is an opportunity to develop practical and deliverable solutions to the problem of water security for the local horticulture industry in the face of a drying climate," Ms MacTiernan said.
"We are pleased the Federal government has agreed to our request to Minister (for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek) earlier this month to retain Federal funding for this project.
"With the State's contribution, this provides significant capital to work with proponents to progress a suite of solutions for the region," she said.
Ms Kelsbie said, "we have listened and responded to community concerns about water resources in the Warren Donnelly and taken action to progress science-based solutions to water security".
