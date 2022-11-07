AN Australian-first trial to determine the best fit for electric weed control has been started by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), with the initial results showing effective weed control in numerous situations.
The technology works by transferring a high voltage current into the weed which bursts the shoot and root cells, killing the weed or suppressing its growth.
It will be relevant to a range of industries across Australia, including grains, viticulture, horticulture and orchards, as well as for urban and industrial weed management.
DPIRD research scientist Catherine Borger said electric weed control, also known as electroweeding, offered an alternative, non-selective weed control method to reduce current chemical use
"Electroweeding works by converting energy produced by the power take off (PTO) into a high voltage current which is transferred to the applicator unit containing electrodes," Dr Borger said.
"As the tractor moves forward, these electrodes touch the plant and transfer the current through the shoots and roots.
"The current transforms to heat energy and bursts the plants cells, either killing the plant or suppressing its growth.
"A second row of electrodes of the opposite charge pulls the current back up out of the soil, closing the circuit.
"While the electric current passes through the soil, international soil biology trials haven't shown any negative effects from this."
While electroweeding is already being utilised in Europe, DPIRD is the first to test this technology in Australia, as part of a collaborative project between AGXTEND Europe, Grains Research Development Corporation (GRDC), Wine Australia and the Cotton Research and Development corporation (CRDC).
Nationally recognised electroweeding experts from DPIRD, including Dr Borger, Miranda Slaven and David Nicholson, are leading the research using a machine produced by German company Zasso.
As part of the trials, DPIRD tested a range of different factors which would affect application efficacy and the early results had shown effective weed control in numerous situations, leading to increased industry interest.
That included investigating the effects electric weed control had on grass and broadleaf species at different speeds, in addition to researching what impact single or double knock electrical treatments had on natural fallow weed populations.
"Initial trial results indicated electroweeding reduced the number of broadleaf plants compared to the control, with the double knock treatment in the trials further reducing the number of broadleaf weeds," Dr Borger said.
"The greater leaf area of broadleaf weeds allows for more contact with the electrodes, making them easier to control compared to grass species.
"Weed species with taproots also appear to be better controlled than those with a branching root system or multiple growth points."
The speed of the machine can also alter the amount of electricity transferred to the weed with Zasso having recommended speeds of one to two kilometres per hour for grass weed species and 2-4km/h for broadleaves.
"The number of grass weeds at the Northam site was reduced when the machine speed was set at 2 km/h, however this result wasn't replicated at the Bassendean trial site," Dr Borger said.
"But other sites had excellent grass control at a speed of 1.5 km/h.
"This indicates further research is required to evaluate the effects weed morphology and speed has on the machine's efficacy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.