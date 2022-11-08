ANOTHER grains industry leader has joined the InterGrain team, with Nicole Kerr appointed chief marketing officer.
She has joined the plant breeder from the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC), where she was general manager of strategy and communications for the past five years.
In her previous role at AEGIC, Ms Kerr played a key role in developing the organisation's strategy, strengthening stakeholder relationships and improving AEGIC's marketing and communications.
"I'm looking forward to joining the InterGrain team and helping deliver improved varieties into growers' hands," Mr Kerr said.
"During my time with AEGIC, I learnt a lot about grain markets and the quality attributes markets are looking for in our grain."
In her new role, she will oversee the marketing strategy of InterGrain with a particular focus on supporting direct engagement with growers, advisers and consultants.
Following her success at AEGIC, Ms Kerr will set her sights on accelerating the marketing activities of InterGrain's ever-growing cereal portfolio.
InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley said Ms Kerr would be an immense asset to the business.
"Nicole joins the business at an exciting time of the year when we start receiving trial data and get the first look at how our new varieties have performed this season and we make plans for our next product releases," Mr Walmsley said.
"Nicole's leadership will be highly valued as we enter a new phase of expansion and we are looking forward to Nicole sharing her wealth of knowledge with our team and working to bring new varieties to growers in the coming seasons."
