Kennards Hire hooks up with Coerco tanks

KENNARDS Hire has recently taken delivery of a fleet of state-of-the-art fire trailers that are designed to be multifunctional.
The heavy duty trailers are based on 1000ltr Coerco red tank fitted onto a heavy duty single axle galvanised trailer.
Designed for dust suppression, washdown, water delivery and firefighting, the multi-purpose rigs are built to Kennards Hire specific specification.
For example, the galvanised engineered chassis frame is fitted with heavy duty pivoted jockey wheel, LandCruiser stud pattern rims and designed with ADR (Australian Design Rules) compliant brake systems.
The pumps that supply the firefighting and dust suppression capability to the setup are Australian Pump Industries QP205SE Fire Chief units powered by 7hp Yanmar diesel engines.
The engines are electric start, so operator convenience is assured.
The trailer has a rear-mounted firefighting hose reel with 30m of 25mm diameter hose, all mounted in an advanced design reel that spins freely and features a locking device.
The pump is set up with an e-stop, fire extinguisher and a lockable enclosed battery box with battery isolators.
Each of the trailers comes with a spare wheel and carrier as well as poly wheel chocks and holders (a set of two) and an indicator lamp kit.
To comply with Kennards requirements and to make this a model of Australian practical engineering, the Coerco team set up a dust suppression system that includes a polyethylene spray bar with two 50mm fan spray heads and a manual ball valve as well.
Coerco's Sam Sprigg said "the trailer is built to the highest standards and designed for the type of rough work that plant hire generates".
"The Aussie Pump was an obvious choice with the 7hp electric start Yanmar diesel engine as the driver" Mr Sprigg said.
"The Aussie Pump is the only product of its kind that we know where the manufacturer warrants the pump for five years from the date of supply to the user"
