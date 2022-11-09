Farm Weekly
Kennards Hire hooks up with Coerco tanks

November 9 2022 - 2:00pm
Kennards Hire staff Wayne Douglas (left), Rockingham branch manager and Ashley Ames are keen to put this new fleet in the field where it can fulfill multi-purpose roles.

KENNARDS Hire has recently taken delivery of a fleet of state-of-the-art fire trailers that are designed to be multifunctional.

