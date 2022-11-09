Farm Weekly
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan to retire from politics before Christmas

By Bree Swift
November 10 2022 - 10:00am
After dedicating much of her life to politics, Alannah MacTiernan announced her retirement this week.

THE ever adversarial Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan has left her mark on the State's agricultural industry, finishing up in the role next month.

