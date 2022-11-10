Farm Weekly

2023 Western Australian Crop Sowing Guide has been released by DPIRD

November 10 2022 - 2:00pm
Mt Walker farmer Peter Cowan is featured on the cover of the 2023 WA Crop Sowing Guide. He regards the guide as an invaluable resource to optimise crop potential and returns.

THE definitive grain variety guide to assist Western Australian growers make informed crop selection decisions and optimise production and profitability is now available.

