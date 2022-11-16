ONE of the largest ever reforestation projects in Western Australia has been completed and chances are it would not have been possible without the creation of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs).
Nativ Carbon delivers vegetation farming for carbon offsets to the mining and oil and gas sectors and works with organisations and companies to generate ACCUs.
In 2021-22, it grew more than 1.2 million native plants, while in 2022-23 it expects to grow more than 2.5m.
Having only been founded last year, it was an impressive feat for Nativ Carbon which used those 1.2m plants for Woodside's Native Reforestation Project which took place across more than 2000 hectares of marginal farmland near Moora and Coorow.
Nativ Carbon director David Lullfitz said the goal of the project was to achieve ACCU objectives as well as create a diverse habitat for native fauna.
"We are working with industry to reforest vast tracts of degraded, cleared land and that will not only put back the trees, and shrubs, it will stimulate regional and indigenous employment," Mr Lullfitz said.
"Furthermore, it will result in fauna returning to land that was cleared historically.
"It is an exciting time for the environment - particularly large tracts in the Western Australian Wheatbelt where we have replanted the native forest."
Currently a review is underway into the ACCU system, with former chief scientist Ian Chubb leading a panel which will advise the Federal government on the integrity of its key methods and the credit units issued under it, as well as governance arrangements and legislative requirements.
A wide range of industry groups and companies have tabled submissions and the panel is expected to provide its report, along with recommendations, to the government by Saturday, December 31.
Like many environmental companies, Nativ Carbon expanded its facilities due in part to ACCU laws, but Mr Lullfitz said they still welcomed the Australian Government review.
"In our view ACCU legislation, like many laws, can be continuously improved, especially in terms of incorporating further incentives to improve biodiversity in projects, but we hope the basic structure and intent will remain the same," Mr Lullfitz said.
"The current legislation on carbon credits resulted in us undertaking one of the largest reforestation projects to date in Australia and it has meant that a wide range of biodiverse species, fostering a range of fauna habitats, have been planted in degraded and unviable farmland.
"That land probably should have never been cleared in the first place, so in this instance and many others, the ACCU laws have been a good thing for the environment."
While environmental restoration was the main aim, the development at Moora had other benefits and resulted in large-scale regional employment, including a substantial number of Aboriginal people.
Over the course of the project, Aboriginal employees assisted with seed collecting, fence removal, weed control and plant installation, all with the support of Gambara which is a majority owned indigenous company offering project management and environmental monitoring services.
Nativ Carbon director and Gambara managing director Matthew Oswald said in the installation phase, three new team members from the local Aboriginal Yued group joined the project.
"Nativ Carbon aims to consistently provide regional and indigenous employment opportunities, where possible, and we are pleased to have achieved that goal in this project," Ms Oswald said.
"As we continue to grow, we are hoping to establish more secure and year-round employment for many more indigenous and regionally-based people.
"In our strategic planning, we have identified that as an important priority and will continue to make substantial and genuine efforts to recruit and train employees, from the rural areas, in which the large-scale reforestation projects occur."
For the Woodside project, Nativ Carbon achieved a 51 per cent indigenous employment for the planting crew, with 21 employed for planting in total.
A further 24pc of those 21 employees were recruited from the local Moora area and overall about 30 people, some of them Wheatbelt-based, worked on plant installation and surface preparation.
In addition, it was estimated 20 staff were employed, to tend to growing plants, at Bullsbrook-based Plantrite nursery, which is contracted by Nativ Carbon to produce the plants, over a six month period.
