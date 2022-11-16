Farm Weekly

Nativ Carbon plants on land near Moora and Coorow

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
November 16 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nativ Carbon directors Matthew Oswald (left) and David Lullfitz were in charge of one of the largest ever reforestation projects in Western Australia.

ONE of the largest ever reforestation projects in Western Australia has been completed and chances are it would not have been possible without the creation of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.