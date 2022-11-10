WHILE Western Australia has not been inundated with anywhere close to the unprecedented amount of rain as seen on the east coast, recent showers throughout the end of October and beginning of November are likely to cause some issues in grain quality.
Some farmers, mainly in the Esperance region, copped more than 60 millimetres of rain in the last week of October and on Monday morning, poured out more than 30mm which had fallen overnight.
The full impact of the showers won't be known until growers get into their cereal crops, which is still a while away for most, but problems with sprouting, falling numbers, lodging and colour are all to be expected to some extent.
Grass Patch farmer John Sanderson said pre-harvest sprouting and falling numbers were both a concern.
"The first lot of rain at the end of October didn't really bother me that much as the wheat was still ripening off," Mr Sanderson said.
"But our earlier seeded wheat is ready to go now, so I'm assuming we'll have some falling number issues there.
"It's also starting to lodge, which is the scary thing, and there were some patches of the early wheat and barley which had started to go down after the first rain, so now after this rain it's going to keep tipping."
According to Farm & General, Esperance, agronomist Monica Field, wheat could usually handle one rain event at this time of year, but two events was a concern and doesn't bode well for the downgrading of quality.
"We quite often get harvest rain, so most farmers chose varieties which they know are fairly robust in terms of their falling number index," Ms Field said.
"We grow a lot of Scepter as we know it is pretty good, however there are some varieties which growers have started growing in the past couple of years which we know will be problematic.
"In saying that, while we normally are more specific on variety choice, even then there is only so long those varieties can hold up."
As of next year, grain colour will be withdrawn from the WA grain receival standards for barley, removing one of the parameters which can hinder growers in the high rainfall zones from reaching malt grade.
However, that will be too late for barley growers in the Esperance area who are facing potential colour problems this year.
On top of that, germ-end staining is also likely to occur in some crops.
Ms Field said most farmers would be expecting they will struggle to reach the malt bracket.
"There's probably not the hectares of barley in the ground in comparison to the past few years and people haven't been too worried about growing feed varieties as there hasn't been the big premiums for malt," she said.
"A lot of people were just aiming for the biggest tonnage possible and while malt would have been an advantage, it wasn't the main driver for them."
While the downgrading of cereal quality is an issue, it also means physically getting harvest done is going to get problematic.
Farmers were back harvesting at the end of last week after having waited for things to dry out and they were still getting bogged then.
Now there's been more rain which causes problems in terms of moving trucks and grain while waiting for the moisture to come back down.
"I have a mate who took some leave from his work in the Goldfields to give me a hand," Mr Sanderson said.
"He's been here for a couple of weeks already and we've only been able to get him on the header for a couple of days and he'll have to go back to work soon.
"It's more of a nuisance for us as it makes it hard to harvest, but at least we still have crops, unlike the poor buggers on the east coast."
