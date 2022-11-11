Weather puts the focus on WA wool offering

IF floods moving west across New South Wales and receding in Victoria are to focus wool buyer attention on Western Australian wools, as suggested by wool brokers two weeks ago, it could be hard to spot.
According to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) data last week, there are signs more wool is being offered in WA and one reason could be sellers anticipate buyers will want to avoid the likely transport disruptions wide-spread regional flood damage is expected to create in NSW and Victoria.
The number of wool bales offered for auction at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) for week 18 of the national wool selling program - last week - was 6740 or 7.1pc up on the same week last season.
That compared to year-on-year rises of 1777 bales or 0.6pc at AWEX's Melbourne selling centre and 3959 bales or 2.2pc at its Sydney selling centre.
Two weeks ago the WWC offering was up 5.4pc, compared to 1.8pc in Melbourne and up 2.1pc in Sydney and three weeks ago it was up 5.6pc at the WWC compared to up 1.8pc in Melbourne and up 3.7pc in Sydney.
So, according to the AWEX data, the WWC has recently been proportionally offering more wool than its Eastern States counterparts, but that move does not yet appear to have been reciprocated by buyers increasing demand for WA wool or the prices they are prepared to pay for it.
For the second week in a row WWC prices continued to slide, matching price movements in Melbourne and Sydney.
But there were two indications for the week at the WWC that the local market was not as dire as its Eastern States' counterparts.
One was that on the second day of trading the WWC's 20 micron Merino fleece price guide stopped sliding and marked time for the day - Sydney's 18 micron fleece guide reacted similarly, but all of Melbourne's fine and mid-miron fleece guides continued to lose ground.
The second and more positive indication was that Merino Cardings gained three cents at the WWC on the second trading day, to finish up for the week - the only WWC indicator to do so -by the same amount.
In Sydney the Merino cardings indicator marked time on the second day, but was down for the week and in Melbourne the Merino cardings indicator just kept sliding.
Across the week WWC price guide falls ranged from 35c (to 1297c per kilogram clean for 21 micron fleece and to 1382c/kg for 20 micron fleece) to 51c (to 1630c/kg for 18.5 micron fleece).
The fleece passed-in rate drifted out from 24.2pc the first trading day to 29.6pc on the second.
AWEX technical officer Andrew Rickwood noted in his Weekly Wool Market Report that prices continuing to slide on the second day had been met by "strong resistance from sellers, many of whom were not prepared to accept the prices on offer".
The Western Market Indicator shed 33c for the week to finish at 1394c/kg, compared to the benchmark Eastern Market Indicator which lost 39c to 1261c/kg.
Despite the soft local market, this week's WWC offering is set to jump by 1044 bales to 8352.
But the national wool offering is expected to shrink by 3074 bales back to 35,949.
