What will a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union mean for the grain industry?

By Bree Swift
November 11 2022 - 9:00am
GrainGrowers Ltd National Policy Group member and Moora farmer Tracy Lefroy.

WITH more than 80 per cent of Australia's farm exports going to countries with which we have free trade agreements (FTAs) in place, the nation's agricultural sector is yet to discover what impact a potential FTA with the European Union (EU) could represent in the future.

