WITH more than 80 per cent of Australia's farm exports going to countries with which we have free trade agreements (FTAs) in place, the nation's agricultural sector is yet to discover what impact a potential FTA with the European Union (EU) could represent in the future.
Despite some recent disruptions to the UK's parliamentary processes, the Australia-UK FTA is understood to be nearing completion, however the Australia-EU FTA still remains unrealised after Australia and the EU first launched negotiations in June 2018.
According to the CSIRO, the EU currently represents more than $2 billion in value for the Australian grains industry each year, due to canola exports driven by the European biodiesel market.
GrainGrowers Ltd national policy group member Tracey Lefroy, Moora, said the organisation had engaged in discussions with both the Department of Agriculture and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to get a better sense of what impact the UK and EU FTAs could have on the Australian grains industry.
"Regarding the EU...there is certainly positive energy and willingness from all parties involved," Ms Lefroy said.
"There have been 13 rounds of discussion, with more to go.
"So far, grain access is looking good."
Despite high tariffs and increasingly restrictive non-tariff barriers such as chemical and environmental regulations challenging the export of Australian grains, oilseed and pulses, Ms Lefroy said the existing trade of canola into the EU highlighted that these barriers could be overcome, with the EU currently representing more than 70 per cent of Australia's total canola exports.
"GrainGrowers is keen to ensure that regulations and requirements placed upon Australian grains are based on sound science and existing international standards," she said.
Ms Lefroy said the removal of market-distorting mechanisms, such as tariffs through Australia's FTAs, could act as a catalyst for more investment and activity in the sectors affected.
"The removal of tariffs would allow for a more predictable and seamless business environment, thereby reducing the risk for those wanting to add-value to grain products destined for the EU market," Ms Lefroy said.
Locally, as a major-canola growing State, WA would see significant benefit from the removal of tariffs with the EU.
However Ms Lefroy said one of the non-tariff barriers to the EU becoming a major destination for Australia's other agricultural exports included high levels of government subsidisation received by EU farmers.
According to DFAT, the in-principle Australia-UK FTA is expected to deliver the immediate elimination of tariffs on over 99pc of Australian goods exports to the UK once it is ratified by both governments, valued at about $9.2 billion.
The FTA will also see beef and sheep meat tariffs eliminated after 10 years, with the tariff-free quotas of those exports also increased throughout that 10-year period, and dairy tariffs to be eliminated after five years.
Brownes Dairy was one of 10 WA businesses, spanning wine, spirits, seafood, meat, condiments and honey, which recently attended the world's largest food exhibition, Salon International de I'Agroalimentaire (SIAL) in Paris and form part of the Austrade stand.
Supported by the State government, the purpose of the trip was to enable WA exhibitors to identify buyers and facilitate introductions that pave the way to increase exports as well as capitalise on the impending Australia-UK FTA.
While Brownes doesn't export its products to the UK or EU, the company's chief executive Natalie Sarich-Dayton said the company sent a small team to the event to gain insights into the emerging trends in food and beverages from producers and distributors around the world.
"The purpose of the trip was to get inspiration for new product ideas, tour manufacturing sites and network with international suppliers," Ms Sarich-Dayton said.
"Western Australia has been isolated from the rest of the world for more than two years and this was a good opportunity for Brownes to see first hand some of the innovation that's been underway in the food industry globally."
Due to the bulk of WA's milk pool consumption being fresh white milk which has a short shelf life, Ms Sarich-Dayton said any impact on Browne's markets from the UK and EU FTAs would be minimal due to the barrier of distance and encouraged WA consumers to buy local to support WA farmers.
It is hoped that the Australia-UK FTA will also lead to an increased mobility of skilled workers between the two countries, with the eligibility to participate in working holiday opportunities raised from 30 to 35 years of age, and stays allowed for up to three years in each country.
