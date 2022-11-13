GENUINE lines of young breeding ewes sold to $199 at the Elders sheep sale at Moora last week.
The saleyards were at capacity with the Elders network presenting a quality yarding of 8204 ewes and wether lambs, featuring a couple of genuine dispersal lines of young Merino ewes.
The line-up of sheep on offer drew widespread praise from those in attendance, with several remarking it was one of the better yardings of sheep seen at Moora, reflecting the favourable seasonal conditions and vendors' high breeding standards.
Local buyers from areas surrounding Moora familiar with the sheep on offer dominated the clerking sheets, with one interstate order securing a couple of lines of ewes.
The yarding of 7065 ewes was largely made up of annual drafts of winter and spring shorn maiden and mature age ewes, along with a selection of autumn shorn descriptions, while the three lines of 1139 wether lambs were mostly unshorn.
Under the control of Elders auctioneer Pat Hannagan, 1.5yo winter shorn ewes topped the sale at $199 from one of the dispersal lines while mature age ewes sold for $168.
In the spring shorn line-up, young ewes sold to $180 as did 2.5yo ewes while older 3.5-5.5yo ewes topped at $165.
Maiden autumn shorn ewe values reached $157 and mature age descriptions topped at $170 for a draft of 4.5yo ewes.
Unshorn wether lambs sold to $80 while a spring shorn draft sold for $75.
Values peaked at $199 for a genuine dispersal line of 1.5yo ewes from the Scott family, Lyndhurst Grazing, Eneabba.
The large line of 748 June shorn Sandhurst blood ewes were offered as one line with the option of taking half or the lot, with RD & DA McCreery, Kalannie, taking 375 ewes while losing bidder R & N Crago, Moora, took the other half at the same money.
The McCreerys later added 202 September shorn Dabrappy blood 1.5yo ewes presented by Dan M Duggan & Co, Yerecoin, for $150.
The $180 equal second top price was recorded from the outset with the opening line of 323 September shorn Dabrappy blood 1.5yo ewes offered by P & B Westlake, Dabrappy stud, Calingiri, knocked down to regular buyer at the sale Randell Levett, Tipperary Farming, Tipperary Poll Dorset stud, Walkaway.
Mr Levett also secured the genuine dispersal line of 354 October shorn Ejanding blood 1.5yo ewes from the dispersal of Wheeldon Vale Pastoral, Dowerin, for $173.
He said the ewes would go home onto lupin stubbles before being joined to Tipperary Poll Dorset rams in January to lamb in June/July.
"Chasing frame and fertility and these ewes really stood out," Mr Levett said.
"The Merino ewe is more fertile later in the year so we lamb a bit later onto green feed to pick up a few extra lambs."
The Levetts wean their lambs in October/November when lupin stubbles become available at harvest and are grown out into heavy lambs of about 26kg carcase weight and marketed through WAMMCO which they've been supporting for about 20 years.
"The sheep and lambs work well in a system in conjunction with the cropping program and availability of lupin stubbles," Mr Levett said.
AWN Livestock Central Midlands agent Greg Wootton was a prominent buyer of ewes on behalf of clients and finished the sale with six lines.
His purchases included five lines of young ewes, paying to the sale's next highest price of $178 for 345 August shorn Challara blood 1.5yo ewes pregnancy tested empty on October 25 from PJ & EE Wilkinson, Challara stud, Badgingarra.
The ewes were part of the Wilkinson's annual draft of young and mature age ewes they present for sale each year.
Mr Wootton also paid the sale's $180 equal second top price and top mature age ewe value for the Wilkinson's draft of 250 2.5-3.5yo September shorn Challara blood ewes.
Other sales on Mr Wootton's account were a small line of 71 October shorn Cranmore blood 1.5yo ewes offered by regular vendors BM & KC Micke, Mindarra, with a $158 bid.
Other stronger prices paid for young ewes were $169 for 334 October shorn Ingle blood 1.5yo ewes from the paddocks of return vendor GD & SA Johnson, Piawaning, selling to BR & LL Sinclair, Koojan and $157 for 200 March shorn Seven Oaks blood 1.5yo ewes trucked in by Sharman Farms, Cadoux, knocked down to the bid of Barry Large, Moorara Farms, Miling.
Elders Moora agent Rhys Fleay was another volume buyer for client orders collecting four lines of ewes (two 1.5yo and two mature age) and all three lines of wether lambs.
His $168 top ewe price went to 198 August shorn San-Mateo blood 2.5-3.5yo ewes from Atlas Farms, Calingiri, while he paid the sale's $80 top wether lamb value for 303 unshorn Aylesbury/Crichton Vale blood wether lambs offered by GR Teasdale, Badgingarra.
Mr Fleay said the sheep were all going into the local area with two of the ewe lines being mated back to Merino rams to increase numbers as his clients were cutting back on cropping while the balance would go into prime lamb production.
Topping the 4.5yo ewe values were 253 April shorn Glendamar blood ewes offered by PF Nixon & Co, Moora, which were purchased by Halligan Holdings, New Norcia, for $170.
Elders Wongan Hills agent Jeff Brennan secured two consecutive pens of mature ewes, paying to $165 for 492 October shorn Northwich blood 4.5yo ewes consigned by RJ & J Lego, Cadoux, as did Evan Maddock, Dandaragan, also paying to $165 for 335 March shorn Northwich/Glen-Byrne blood 4.5-5.5yo ewes trucked in by Logie Farm, Ballidu.
Elders commercial sheep manager Mitch Clarke representing a South Australian order loaded a truck Nullarbor bound with two lines of October shorn mature ewes at the sale costing to $159 for 282 Mocardy blood ewes offered by GT & VT Brennan, Ballidu.
ELDERS Moora agent Rhys Fleay said the sale met expectations and was pleased with the sale result.
"Prices weren't over the top, sheep met the market with good value for both buyers and vendors," Mr Fleay said.
"Middle age ewes sold well, people were buying with confidence and it was pleasing to see most of the sheep stay within 150km of Moora.
"Presentation of the sheep was a credit to the vendors, a very even line-up of quality and reflects the good season we have enjoyed through this area.
"It's becoming a popular sale with the quality of sheep we get in, year in year out from repeat vendors.
"The results show people have confidence in the sheep industry with sheep a safe bet going forward.
"Thank you to all the Elders staff and the trucking companies for their efforts in making the day run smoothly."
