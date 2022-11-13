Farm Weekly
Young breeding ewes make $199 at the Elders sheep sale at Moora

By Kane Chatfield
November 13 2022 - 2:00pm
With one of the $199 equal top-priced dispersal lines of June shorn Sandhurst blood 1.5-year-old ewes from Lyndhurst Grazing, Eneabba, at the Elders Moora sheep sale last Thursday were vendor Callum Scott (left) and Tom Page, Elders Geraldton. The ewes were sold in two lines of 375 head to RD & DA McCreery, Kalannie and R & N Crago, Moora.

GENUINE lines of young breeding ewes sold to $199 at the Elders sheep sale at Moora last week.

