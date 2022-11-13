Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Young Quairading farmer Zarah Squires competed at this year's Perth Royal Show

By Bree Swift
November 13 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, year 11 student Zarah Squiers learnt to shear her first full sheep this year, recently competing in a shearing competition at Dinninup. She grew up on her familys 5500 hectare sheep and cropping property, south of Quairading.

ZARAH Squiers witnessed her first ewe giving birth at just three years old on her family's farm, just south of Quairading.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.