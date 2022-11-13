ZARAH Squiers witnessed her first ewe giving birth at just three years old on her family's farm, just south of Quairading.
A bit of an overwhelming experience at first, the youngster, who is now 16 years of age, said she was now accustomed to the process over the years.
"I've been around sheep my whole life, so I've seen enough births to know how to help them now," Ms Squiers said.
"My dad taught me what to do for all of the different types, so I'll always lend a hand if he needs it."
Having grown up on their 5500 hectare sheep and cropping farm, the Squiers own two sheep studs (Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling breeding Poll Dorsets, Prime SAMMs and White Suffolks) and her dad, Sascha is a fourth-generation farmer who runs their family's farming operations along with his father, Chris and brother Adrian.
The family also leases an additional 6000ha of land.
In year 11, Ms Squiers began boarding at Western Australian College of Agriculture (WACOA), Cunderdin, this year and said while the days tended to be longer than at a normal school, the college had certainly expanded her knowledge of agriculture.
Having competed in the Merino and meat sheep judging competitions at the 2022 Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days with the college, Ms Squiers placed third in meat sheep and second in the Merino competitions, securing her spot to compete at this year's Perth Royal Show, where she won the meat sheep judging category.
As a result of the win, Ms Squiers was selected to compete in the national competition to be held in Tasmania next year.
"I'd previously competed at the Perth Royal Show a few times before, not for Cunderdin Ag but under our family's stud name, CJ Squires and Sons, however this is the first year that I placed," Ms Squiers said.
"It was so nice to see how proud my family was of me."
Gaining the most enjoyment from judging the meat sheep category, Ms Squiers said the college's sheep technical officer Wayne Laird had been instrumental in teaching her how to go about the judging process.
"You look for structure in the sheep, the way they stand, the muscle in the hind end, the core and you make sure their teeth are in good condition as well as their overall health so they are good for mating," Ms Squiers said.
She also credited Mr Laird with teaching her how to shear her first full sheep this year, leading her to compete in her first shearing competition at Dinninup recently, along with five of her fellow students.
"It was everyone's first time competing at the show and I didn't place for the shearing competition, but I also didn't come last so I was happy with that," Ms Squiers said.
"The boys did very well though.
"I also competed in the Merino, meat sheep and wool judging there and placed first in the meat sheep and wool judging categories."
Fascinated by the artificial insemination (AI) and embryo transfer (ET) processes for livestock, Ms Squiers hopes to work in the industry at some stage but plans to initially study vet nursing at TAFE once she finishes school.
MORE STORIES:
"For year 12 I have applied for my Certificate 3 in Agriculture, Pork Production and Wool Clip to help me with my future goals," she said.
"At school you learn a lot of AI and ET in the pork production course."
Heading home to help her parents around the farm most weekends, Ms Squiers said she had also gained a solid understanding of the AI and ET processes through her family's own farming operations.
"Just last weekend we were getting ready to do AI for our sheep - the team is coming to our farm and in a few weeks they will set up in one of our shearing sheds," she said.
"We have the Poll Dorsets and White Sulfolks for embryo transfers which go into the recipient ewes, which are Merinos."
Once she graduates ag college next year, Ms Squiers also plans to work a harvest season at the CBH bins.
"I would have loved to do a harvest with CBH this year but unfortunately I'm too young at the moment, so this harvest I will head back to the family farm and help out there instead, as it's been really hard for us to find workers," she said.
"Last harvest I drove the header for most of the season and this year we just got a chaser bin, so I think I will be swapping between the header and the chaser bin."
With the farm having received more rainfall than last year, Ms Squiers said their crops, made up of lupins, oats, wheat and barley, were looking very good at the moment.
"We've definitely had a few bad years - about two years ago we were hit by hail and frost is usually the main issue for our crops, but fortunately so far this year we haven't been hit by any of it and we are just about to start harvest," she said.
After she gains some agricultural experience working on other farms and through her future studies, Ms Squiers hopes to eventually end up back at the family farm where she plans to continue to work under the supervision of her dad, uncle and pop.
"Dad would have to be my biggest influence in ag," Ms Squiers said.
"He never stops and he has taught me so many things around the farm - if I don't understand something he is the person I will ask.
"My pop and uncle have pretty much been the same - pop is always there if I ever need help with something."
No doubt a young woman to watch in the agricultural industry, Ms Squiers was recently selected to be part of an International Day of Women in Agriculture feature.
As part of her application, Ms Squires said watching the lifecycle of farm animals was the aspect she treasured most about agriculture.
"There is just something special in raising and growing life," Ms Squiers said.
"I find it so rewarding seeing them grow from babies or a seed going into full bloom, knowing you have guided it along the way, as well as nature of course.
"Agriculture will be in my future for sure - there is no way I could be anywhere else but on the land."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.