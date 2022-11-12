A SUNDOWNER function at White Dog Lane farm, Elleker via Albany, home to the Garnett SheepMaster stud, proved a memorable prelude last Thursday to its annual ram sale the following day (where rams sold to a WA 2022 season top of $110,000).
Stud co-principals Neil Garnett, his partner Alison Bannan, her brother Brian 'Bud' Prater and his wife Susi Prater welcomed visitors from throughout WA and across Australia, some of them relishing seeing sunshine after weeks of rain and floodwaters in the Eastern States.
Under the setting sun, visitors were able to view the 'super shedder' SheepMasters on display, hear the latest on international sheep meat market trends and impacts from guest speaker, Meat & Livestock Exchange director Simon Quilty, sample product from local Yilgarnia Wines and enjoy swapping their own sheep industry experiences with like minded producers.
