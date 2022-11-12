Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life
Free

See who was at the 'Super shedders' sundowner at White Dog Lane farm

By Wendy Gould
November 12 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garnett SheepMaster co-director Alison Bannan (left), Albany, with Mathew and Leanne Milward, Malleedawn SheepMasters, Denbarker and SheepMaster business adviser Brian Aitken and his wife Jean, City Beach.

A SUNDOWNER function at White Dog Lane farm, Elleker via Albany, home to the Garnett SheepMaster stud, proved a memorable prelude last Thursday to its annual ram sale the following day (where rams sold to a WA 2022 season top of $110,000).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.