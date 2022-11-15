CONSIDERABLY less than advertised numbers arrived at the Boyanup saleyards for the second Nutrien Livestock store sale of the week, on November 4, however the quality of the 950 head offered and sold more than compensated for the lesser number.
The outstanding beef steer offering topped at $2593, slightly more than $200 up on the sale on Wednesday.
Beef heifers had a more restrained result with just a $30 lift in top price, but a 20c/kg reduction per kilogram.
Beef cross steers took a massive lift when reaching $2335, to be more than $500 up.
Friesian steers also had a great result with the top price lifting around $350 and 36c/kg.
Just the two pens of Friesian poddies were offered with the top pen making $1070 and 552c/kg.
A selection of mated cows of varying ages sold to $2500, equal to the last sale.
Basically, the buyers' list read as almost a carbon copy of Wednesday's sale also, with interstate competition continuing along with local feedlots, processors and agents being the dominant buyers.
One of the larger drafts and also some of the better quality steers, were trucked a good distance from Mount Walker and these started the sale with 12 of these steers weighing 442 kilograms sold to Harvey Beef at 500c/kg, returning $2210 to vendors TA & RM Ashmore.
The next pen of 11 Ashmore Young Guns Murray Grey blood steers weighing 438kg were snapped up by Semini Enterprises for $2263 at 516c/kg.
Others securing Ashmore steers included Welldon Beef, Williams, 10 at 548c/kg costing $2085, followed by John Gallop paying $2106 at 564c/kg for 14 weighing 373kg, with Mr Gallop putting together several pens at this point of the sale.
Graeme Brown, buying for Princess Royal Trading, South Australia, as well as other orders, paid $2296 for a single steer weighing 560kg at 410c/kg, sold account Jenkins Family Trust.
Lotfeeders, Welldon Beef and Semini Enterprises both secured several pens each, with Semini paying to $2135 for seven steers averaging 417kg sold by SF & SL Fox-Slater.
Welldon Beef bought four Gelbvieh from A & M Wade that weighed 377kg for $2151 and 570c/kg.
The first pen from MK & RE Barnes, Waterloo, were six steers weighing 385kg that went on the truck to Semini Enterprises at $2040 when selling at 530c/kg.
Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, secured six Simmental steers from AJ Vergone that weighed 400kg and cost $2076 at 518c/kg.
Next up were 14 Hereford steers weighing 292kg from GD & DA Liddiard which were bought by Greg Jones for $1639 and 560c/kg.
The next pen of 13 Liddiard Herefords topped the beef steers at 614c/kg when the 244kg steers sold to Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock for $1500.
A run of heavier and older steers then topped at $2593, paid for five Angus weighing 655kg sold by SF & SL Fox-Slater and bought for Kookabrook Livestock.
Princess Royal Trading then went into the clerking sheets for a number of pens, including seven from JG Colum at $2541, as well as another eight weighing 536kg for $2383.
Lincoln Downs also saw its seven steers weighing 484kg head to South Australia when sold at 484c/kg to return $2312.
Lincoln Downs also sold the top price pen of heifers, eight Angus weighing 426kg going to M & AJ Bell, Elgin, for $1989 at 466c/kg, followed by another eight making $1948.
Park Farm saw its six heifers go to Welldon Beef when the 426kg females sold at 450c/kg and $1927.
Morning Watch Pty Ltd took a liking to the two pens of lightweight Hereford heifers from GD & D A Liddiard, paying 518c/kg for the first pen of nine weighing 255kg to cost $1323.
The next pen containing 11 heifers weighing 202kg then made the female top of 572c/kg.
The pens of beef cross steers started strongly when the second pen containing two heavy Angus-Friesians weighing 695kg from Stenelees Pastoral Co made $2335, going to purveyor of heavy cattle, VA & MP Wright.
Next best was a line of eight sold by R Walmsley & Sons weighing 486kg bought by Harvey Beef for $2132.
Mahaffey Family Trust scored the top of 502c/kg when Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry bought the 295kg steers costing $1485.
Riverton Farms sold the top price Friesian steers when the 656 kg cattle made $2101 at 320c/kg, going to a Nutrien Livestock account.
Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, then bid to 358c/kg to pay $2061 for seven steers weighing 575kg from G & J Foan, later adding another seven from this vendor at $1922.
One of the vendors with a large number of dairy steers, R Walmsley & Sons, saw a top of $1970 paid by the Nutrien Livestock account, with other pens later reaching $1878.
JP & AL Baguley also had several pens that reached $1872, going on the same load.
Lighter steers from Stenelees Pastoral took the top of 462c/kg when the 288kg cattle went to Lexden Park, Capel for $1334.
The top pen of Friesian poddies from C & L Italiano made $1070 with its second pen returning $923 at 552c/kg, to be stronger than dairy poddies for a while.
Several lines of mated cows from CW Waters topped at $2500 three times with all bought by J S & AE Karafillis to be the better returns.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
NUTRIEN Livestock Boyanup/Capel agent and sale auctioneer Chris Waddingham said the offering was a more traditional store sale yarding.
"There was a large number of heavyweight yearling steers not suitable for slaughter and a good selection of heavyweight new season calves made up the majority of the beef offering and Western Australian and an Eastern States entity were strong on these," Mr Waddingham said.
"Quite a large number of heavyweight Friesian steers was also presented and these sold according to quality and condition.
"The few feeder weight Friesian steers on offer were highly sought after and the poddies were also dearer on our store sale last month."
