Farm Weekly

Murchison to house massive radio telescope

By Bree Swift
November 16 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A composite image of the future SKA telescopes, blending what already exists on site with artists impressions. On the left part is an artists impression of the future SKA-Mid dishes blend into the existing precursor MeerKAT telescope dishes in South Africa. On the right is an impression of the future SKA-Low stations blends into the existing AAVS2.0 prototype station in Australia. Image by SKAO.

PLANS for the biggest radio telescope ever conceived, to be developed in Western Australia's Murchison region have progressed, with an Indigenous land use agreement (ILUA) between the Wajarri people and the Federal government now signed and registered after seven years of negotiations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.