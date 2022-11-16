Farm Weekly

CCDM and SARDI unlock fungal pathogen gene

November 16 2022 - 2:00pm
CCDM researchers Lars Kamphuis (left), Robert Lee and Bernadette Henares have been part of the gene discovery that can improve lentil varieties.

A GENE in the fungal pathogen causing ascochyta blight that triggers disease resistance in lentils has been discovered and will help researchers to advise growers on lentil varieties with strong genetic resistance.

