Virginia station welcomes the rain

By Brooke Littlewood
November 16 2022 - 4:00pm
Virginia station looks unrecognisable to even 12 months ago, thanks to 200 millimetres of rainfall, which has fallen since April.

VIRGINIA station owner Russell Swann can recall his grandfather as saying, "there was never a drought that wasn't broken, just too often though a good man was first".

