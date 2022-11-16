VIRGINIA station owner Russell Swann can recall his grandfather as saying, "there was never a drought that wasn't broken, just too often though a good man was first".
Fortunately, Mr Swann's resilience proved stronger than seven dry and "pretty tough" years on the Nullarbor.
Knowing the good seasons more than compensate, he held on - and it paid off - with more than 200 millimetres of rain falling across the station since Easter.
"The country is in fantastic order, the cattle are in great condition and producing excellent calves," Mr Swann said.
"There's at least 18 months security in a couple of major dams - even if no further runoff occurs in that time - and I don't need to cart water.
"This is the season we have hung out so desperately for, for so long."
What really helped get things going at Virginia, was 40mm of rainfall across four days in April.
While it didn't run a large amount of water in dams, it was enough to provide some security and freshen up the country.
With the summer heat passing - and a consistent run of small single-digit records to keep growth going - the station experienced a substantial turnaround.
"Previous to this the country was still fairly dry, though in relatively strong condition (being lightly stocked)," Mr Swann said.
"The water security was only a few months, with us totally dependent on dams."
In early September, a further 29mm showered the homestead in a day - it was the first 'inch or more' rainfall event Mr Swann had seen for more than six years.
Since then, smaller - but more regular - events and some substantial patchy thunderstorms, have moved Virginia into an "excellent season".
It is a far-cry from possibly the toughest of dry years in 2019, when the annual rainfall total was between 40 and 70mm across the property.
"Having run completely out of water, we totally destocked by that November for about four to five months," Mr Swann said.
"Then we bought a few hundred - mostly young cattle - back in 2020, when small rain events kept enough water going for most of the year.
"Cattle numbers were halved again over this time to compensate for the persisting dry conditions."
While the 2020 average was 140mm, most of this was from small spasmodic falls, meaning the benefit was limited.
Last year, continued similarly though similar conditions added up to a more promising 170mm average.
"This year has provided such immense relief," Mr Swann said.
"We've had such a hard run of dry and difficult ones, which I mostly responded to those enquiring as being character building."
With only 140 breeders plus followers spread grazing over about 800 square kilometres, there has been relatively no impact on the country.
Mr Swann has an additional 70 breeders, which can be brought back to Virginia, but the current price of cattle is not endearing to buy stock in.
Instead, he would rather breed his way back.
"(Following on from what my grandfather said), my dad would say 'it all depends on how the rain comes'," Mr Swann said.
"If it falls right, then a below-average year can turn out OK, but similarly, a lot of smaller inconsequential falls can add up to a reasonable total with not much result.
"When the good times return - as has now happened - it is just so fantastically good."
