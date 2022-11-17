TO say the 2022 ram selling season for the shedding breeds was an overwhelming success is an understatement - it would be more likely be described as a head spinner.
If demand from local and interstate buyers reached dizzy new heights last year, it went to another level this year as producers chased the shedding breeds due to their ease of management and the continued concerns about the shearer shortage into the future.
While it was the new shedding breeds that stole most of the limelight and demand, the traditional shedding breeds also enjoyed extremely strong results despite having a decline in their numbers over the past decade.
All breeds recorded increased sales and most recorded stronger prices compared to last year which is a reflection of the hardy breeds' ability to perform in the paddock and on the hook in good and challenging seasons.
All up, 1188 Dorper, White Dorper, Australian Whites, Kojak, UltraWhite, SheepMaster and Western White shedding rams were offered by 24 breeders at 18 WA sales this selling season.
Clearances were very strong with 1107 rams selling at auction (93pc), grossing $3,770,200 at an exceptional combined average of $3406.
This showed another healthy $221 jump in average compared to last year, where 707 of 742 shedding breed rams sold at auction (95pc) to gross $2,251,750 at an average of $3185.
In addition to the $221 lift in average at shedding sales this year, the studs also combined to offer an extra 446 rams and sell 400 more than last year.
The shedding breeds can again lay claim this year to having the highest selling ram of the season with a SheepMaster sire from the Garnett SheepMaster stud selling for $110,000 last week at the National SheepMaster sale at Elleker.
This price is the highest price for a ram sold in WA since 1991.
SheepMaster
The SheepMaster breed continued its rise to prominence as a sheep breed in WA with eye-watering demand from throughout the country pushing prices to incredible levels at three sales this year.
Since its introduction to the WA ram selling scene in 2019, the breed has seen it trend north annually for all indicators and they certainly spiked sharply this year.
This year saw the highest number of SheepMaster rams offered and sold and by far the highest gross and average on record since its introduction.
The breed average of $5927 was the highest of any shedding breed while the gross figure was the second best for the shedding breeds.
The number of rams offered and sold and the breed's gross all more than doubled in comparison to last year.
This year there were 221 SheepMaster rams offered and the breed achieved a near perfect clearance with 217 selling under the hammer, meaning there were 122 more rams offered and 119 more sold compared to last season.
The gross at $1,286,200, was up $732,000 on last year, while the average of $5927, was up $274.
The breed's outstanding result was set up thanks to a record smashing result at the National SheepMaster sale.
SheepMaster parent stud, Garnett SheepMaster, made headlines in the sale when it sold a ram for $110,000, which is the highest price paid for a WA-bred ram since 1991.
The ram was purchased by the Orrie Cowie stud, Warooka, South Australia.
The $110,000 record-priced ram was dropped in August 2021 and was described in the catalogue as the most modern sire the stud has produced.
The 110.5 kilogram ram was from the stud's Regent family and had scans of 45.9mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 5.4mm fat.
Also in the sale a ram sold for $105,000 to a Victorian buyer operating on AuctionsPlus.
The $105,000 ram was from the stud's Statesman family and weighed 119kg with scans of 45.7mm EMD and 12.6mm fat.
All up, 93 rams from the Garnett stud were offered and sold in the sale for an eye-watering $10,159 average, to set a new benchmark for WA sales and a gross of $944,800.
The sale average was up $2261 on last year while the gross more than doubled and was up $486,700.
Following on from the record breaking national sale in terms of the next best sale average for the breed was the inaugural Blackwood stud sale at Boyup Brook where 60 rams sold from 61 offered at an average of $3055.
While the Blackwood stud sale achieved the second highest average of the three sales, the Mid-West sale at Carnamah where three studs featured was the second biggest with 64 rams selling from 67 offered at an average of $2470, which was up $72 on last year.
UltraWhite/UltraWhite Composite
The UltraWhite breed made its debut on the selling stage in 2014 with 70 rams being offered and sold by the breed's founders the Bradford family, Hillcroft Farms stud, Popanyinning and over the past nine years it has made big inroads in the WA ram selling scene due to its easy-care, maternal, growth and carcase traits.
This year the UltraWhite breed and its composites featured in six sales and took the title of the biggest shedding breed in terms of number of rams offered and sold as well as gross takings, while it achieved the second highest average of the shedding breeds.
All up 428 rams were offered in the six sales and strong interest saw 406 sell under the hammer for an average of $3396 and a gross of $1,378,850.
This meant compared to last year the number of rams offered jumped 163 and the number of rams sold lifted 149 head.
The breed's gross also moved upwards by $490,850 while the average fell $59 which wasn't surprising given the significant increase in the number of rams sold.
Of these six sales the Hillcroft Farms sale at the beginning of October was easily the largest with 248 rams offered and sold for a gross of $1,049,150 - which now ranks as the largest gross figure recorded at a ram sale in WA.
Not only was it the biggest sale for the breed this season, it was also the highest averaging sale for the breed at $4230, which was up $672 on the stud's 2021 sale where 243 rams sold from 250 offered at an average of $3558.
The breed's $20,500 top price was also achieved at the Hillcroft Farms sale when the stud sold a ram at this value to Matthew Wood, Culgoa stud, Goodooga, New South Wales.
The ram was by 198155 and it had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 8.88 weaning weight (WWT), 12.64 post weaning weight (PWWT), 0.79 post weaning fat (PFAT) and 2.3 eye muscle diameter (PEMD).
The next biggest sales for the breed were the Ditcburn family's Golden Hill sale at Kukerin and the Cheetham family's Cheetara sale at Narembeen.
In the Golden Hill sale there were 70 UltraWhite composite rams offered and 69 sold for the breed's second best average of $2423 and a top of $3700, while at the Cheetara sale 45 purebred and composite UltraWhite rams were offered and sold for an average of $1822.
The Kingslane stud, Benger, conducted its sale on AuctionsPlus and it rounded out the four biggest sales for the breed when it sold 19 purebred rams from 30 offered to a high of $4000 and an average of $2038.
Dorper
The State's Dorper breeders experienced one of their biggest selling seasons on record when it came to the number of rams sold and gross returns.
This year there 168 rams offered at three sales from five studs and 166 sold under the hammer for a gross of $329,200 and an average of $1983.
The number of rams sold was the biggest since 2011 while the gross figure now ranks as the largest since Farm Weekly records began in 2005, surpassing last year's figure which was a record amount.
While the number of rams offered and sold was up 44 and 42 head respectively and the gross was up $40,200, the average was down $348 on last year's breed record figure of $2331 when 124 rams were offered and sold.
Contributing the biggest lift to the sale numbers was the Batten family's Douwana stud, Yuna, which offered and sold an additional 40 rams at its sale at Chapman Valley in early September compared to last year.
In the sale the stud offered and sold 100 rams for a gross of $153,000 and average of $1530, which was back $473 on last year's figure of $2003.
While the Douwana stud led the way when it came to numbers it was the Kaya sale at Narrogin in October which stood out in terms of prices, achieving both the breed's top price and highest sale average.
In the sale the Veitch family's Kaya stud alongside the Prieska stud, Mt Barker and the Dalma stud, Narrogin, offered 55 rams and cleared them all for a $3024 average, which was back $167 on the sale's 2021 average of $3191.
The top price in the sale was $10,400 and it was achieved by a ram from the Prieska stud when it sold to Stade Farming, Katanning.
The 97 kilogram was an August 2021-drop, type 5 son of Prieska 170774.
Also in the sale the Kaya stud sold a ram for the breed's second top price of $7000 to the Douwana stud.
The Ida Vale sale at Kojonup rounded out the three Dorper sales for the season and in this sale the stud sold 11 from 13 rams at an average of $900.
White Dorper
The White Dorper breed this season saw all its figures move in a positive direction.
The number of rams offered and sold lifted three head on last year to result in 67 rams being offered and sold at auction by the Kaya, Sundridge and Ida Vale studs and while the numbers were up on last year, it was still the second smallest number of rams offered and sold since 2005.
Like last year there was strong demand for the breed's tight supplies and this resulted in the average rising $359 on last year to $2834, to again set another breed record average for a third year running.
This year's gross figure for the breed of $189,900 was also the highest collective gross for the breed since 2016.
Once again the Kaya stud led the way when it combined with the Sundridge stud, Spencers Brook for its annual sale.
This sale in October at Narrogin was the biggest for the breed in terms of numbers offered and sold and it also recorded the highest average with 51 rams offered and sold for an average of $3151, which was up $141 on last year.
The breed's season top price of $12,300 was also achieved in this sale when Kaya sold a ram at this value to Cherilyn Lowe, Nomuula stud, Moonbi, New South Wales, who purchased through AuctionsPlus while in Thailand.
The 106kg, type 5, May 2021-drop ram is by Kaya White 190529.
It ranks in the top 10pc for shear force at -2.0 and top 30pc for PEMD at 1.6 and dressing percentage at 2.7.
The Ida Vale sale recorded the largest lift in average of the two sales with its average figure rising $185 from $1640 last year to $1825 this year for the 16 rams offered and sold.
Australian White
After making its debut on the WA selling scene in 2019 this year there were two Australian White sales in WA.
Combined there were 132 rams offered in the two sales of which 80 sold under the hammer for an average of $1720 and a gross of $137,600.
This meant there was nearly double the number of Australian White rams offered and sold compared to last year with these figures rising 62 and 36 head respectively while the breed's average lifted $264 on last year.
The biggest of the two sales was the inaugural Babanginy/Bridgetown Whites sale at Kojonup where 54 rams sold from 64 offered to a season high $4100 top price and a $1900 average which was the highest average for the two sales.
The $4100 top-priced ram was purchased by Wyndarra Grazing, Perup.
After hosting its inaugural sale last season the Crystal Brook stud, Bridgetown, backed up this year selling 26 rams from the 64 it offered in its on-property sale at an average of $1346.
Other shedding breeds
Rounding out shedding breeds sold at auction this selling season were the Kojak and Western White offered at the BreedersBEST Genetics sale at Kojonup and the Ida Vale sale at Kojonup respectively.
The Kojak was the biggest of these two breeds and in their on-property sale the Heggaton family significantly increased their offering of rams, on last year given the demand for them.
In the sale the Heggatons offered 130 rams (up 44 on last year) and sold 129 head (up 43) for an average of $2831, which was up $194 on last year and the best average ever recorded by the Heggatons for their Kojak breed.
The top price in the sale was $8000 and it was paid by the Harvey family, Green Gables Pty Ltd, Kojonup.
The ET-bred ram has maternal ASBVs of -0.13 birthweight, 7.45 WWT, 11.09 PWWT, 1.75 PEMD, 0.16 PFAT and a MCP+ index of 130.89.
In their Ida Vale sale stud principals Andrew Greenup and Tamesha Gardner offered and sold 42 Western White rams for an average of $1981, which was back $122 on last year's result.
This was the biggest offering of Western White rams put up by Ida Vale since they started marketing them under this banner.
