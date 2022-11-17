Farm Weekly
Home/News

Shedding breeds average $3406 for 2022 WA ram season

By Jodie Rintoul
November 17 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hillcroft Farms stud principal Dawson Bradford (left), with AuctionsPlus WA co-ordinator Zoe Macfarlan, Orange, NSW, Nutrien Livestock trainee Maddie Goerling, Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Steve Wright and Dawson Bradford holding the $20,500 top-priced UltraWhite ram for the season which was sold at the Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite on-property sale at Popanyinning. The ram was bought through AuctionsPlus by Matthew Wood, Culgoa stud, Goodooga, New South Wales.

TO say the 2022 ram selling season for the shedding breeds was an overwhelming success is an understatement - it would be more likely be described as a head spinner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.