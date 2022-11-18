Farm Weekly
UWA research on wheat genetics and climate change

November 18 2022 - 4:00pm
A world map of climate change and the wheat harvest fraction of major wheat-cultivating countries.

GREATER research focus on the stress-induced alterations in wheat is essential to improve the sustainability and quality of crops during unpredictable climate shifts.

