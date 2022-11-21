BIG is not only beautiful, it's better, according to Allanooka farmer Daniel Winter.
Mr Winter farms with Rod and Tania Cosgrove and they had talked about buying a second John Deere S780 combine harvester - to match the one they already had - to take this season's better-than-average 4400 hectare wheat and lupins crops off.
But when they consulted AFGRI Equipment Geraldton sales representative Craig Harris, he suggested a possible alternative.
A demonstration unit, a new generation John Deere X9 1100 Signature Edition combine harvester - one of the biggest combines in the world - and fitted with the new widest John Deere 15.2 metre (50 foot) hinged draper front, was about to become available, Mr Harris told them.
One of the first three X9 units brought into Australia in August last year, it had been used as a demonstration harvester throughout Western Australia and had built a very formidable reputation across the State, he explained.
With twin side-by-side 60 centimetre rotors increasing threshing area by 45 per cent, a separating area 80pc bigger, grain cleaning shoe with 36pc more area, a 23pc wider feeder house and a 15pc bigger 16,210 litre grain tank, the X9 1100 was a much bigger machine than a second S780 they had been contemplating, Mr Harris pointed out.
In fact, John Deere strategists had initially been concerned the X9 1100 might be too big for Western Australia farming systems.
But those concerns were soon dispelled with 22 X9s sold in WA in the first 12 months and with another shipment expected soon.
With an eye on efficiency and operating costs of running one harvester versus two harvesters and labour costs of one driver versus two drivers, the decision was straight forward for the three farmers.
Their existing S780 was replaced at the end of last month with the X9 1100.
Having harvested about a quarter of their program so far this season, Mr Winter is convinced it was the right move.
"We're really happy with it," Mr Winter said.
"On the fuel figures we used to get out of the old 780 and what we are getting with this, we are basically about a litre per tonne harvested better off and we are doing it at a more productive rate.
"We are using about 1.6lts of fuel now per harvested tonne, compared to 2.5-2.6l/t in the 780, with nearly double the productivity out of the X9."
John Deere's new PowerTech 13.6 litre engine in the X9 1100 delivers a 14pc increase in power (up to 515 kilowatts or 690 horsepower) with a new common-rail fuel injection system and hydraulic valve lifters making the engine more fuel efficient, smoother and quieter.
Savings are not only in fuel with the X9 1100 too.
"We're saving lots of time - not just time in this thing, it's time saved on the chaser bin as well," Mr Winter said.
Using the 780 on previous harvests, the chaser bin driver would spend at least 20-30 minutes each run waiting for the bin on the combine to fill.
"Now there's no waiting time for the chaser bin, it's either full and on its way to the bins or it's on its way back and ready to pull alongside (for the combine to unload)," he said.
"On big days when it's hot and dry I used to do 500 tonnes in a 11.5-12 hour day in the S780, with the X9 at the moment I'm doing 600-650t a day with the stop-start run we've been having with the weather and not getting a full day in.
"I reckon we will get close to 800t (a day) when we really get cranking.
"Craig came out the other day and did some loss tests with me.
MORE MACHINERY NEWS
"We were doing 78 tonnes average an hour in an 85ha paddock (of Ninja wheat yielding an average of 3.6t/ha) with less than 10 kilograms per hectare loss at that throughput.
"The best I've seen in it so far down the middle of a run (of Ninja wheat) was at 102t/h and the grain moisture was just under and it wasn't warm at the time.
"Since we've had the machine we're averaging 15.6ha an hour harvesting."
The hinged draper front fitted with wider Grainsaver belts that have a raised 'cross hair' pattern to stop small grains, particularly canola and lupins, rolling off the front, has also impressed Mr Winter.
"The front does a really nice job, it's a nice level cut, follows the ground well and it feeds really well, it's got a big throat on it," he said.
The comfort of the new bigger and quieter cab on the X9 1100 has also impressed - Mr Winter has not climbed out for long enough to allow anyone else into the Signature Edition's heated and cooled suspension seat that has back and under-thigh massage settings as standard equipment.
Adding to the ride quality, but not soil compaction, is the track option fitted to the X9 1100.
"It's the first tracked machine I've had and it's smoother than the old S780 with 650 wide duals on it," Mr Winter said.
"Crossing a sprayer track on a headland or a tramline it doesn't pitch forward like the old 780 used to.
"We've got some hills on this farm and it climbs as good as the 780 on duals and we've got more weight in this than we would in the 780.
"All things considered, I think we were very lucky to get this (X9)," Mr Winter said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.