Thumbs up for John Deere X9 1100 at Allanooka

By Mal Gill
November 21 2022 - 2:00pm
Allanooka farmer Daniel Winter (centre), with AFGRI Equipment Geraldton branch manager Graeme Henderson (left) and sales representative Craig Harris and the John Deere X9 1100 Signature Edition combine harvester with John Deeres widest HD50R 15.2 metre (50-foot) hinged draper front.

BIG is not only beautiful, it's better, according to Allanooka farmer Daniel Winter.

