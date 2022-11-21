Farm Weekly
Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association seeks licence changes

By Brooke Littlewood
November 21 2022 - 4:00pm
Trucking companies across WA are struggling to find drivers who can fill ongoing vacancies.

AUSTRALIA'S trucking industry is facing a long road ahead, crippled with a severe skill and worker shortage, particularly when it comes to heavy vehicle drivers.

