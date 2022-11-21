CARNAMAH'S big tractor project last week received a substantial boost with an anonymous local donating $100,000.
But, a bit like the harvest in Carnamah this season with some paddocks yielding well and others less so, the project has missed out on a hoped-for $300,000 Federal government grant.
Project committee chairman and local farmer Brendon Haeusler confirmed the anonymous $100,000 donation.
"It's from a Carnamah local and it brings the amount required for completion (of a five times larger than life steel replica of a Chamberlain Model 40K tractor) back to around $150,000, which puts it well within reach," Mr Haeusler said.
"Hopefully, this very generous anonymous donation might bring a few more (anonymous donations) out of the woodwork."
Mr Haeusler said he had earlier received an email from the Federal government informing him that the Building Better Regions Fund, created in 2016 under a previous Federal government, had been scrapped in October and no more funds would be made available for it.
The committee had applied for a $300,000 grant from the fund.
"Because the fund has been scrapped, we will be back to relying on public donations and fundraising efforts to come up with the remainder of the money needed," Mr Haeusler said.
"There's a couple of things in the pipeline, but they haven't been confirmed yet," he said, hinting at renewed fundraising efforts.
Mr Haeusler said the big tractor committee had sought a second quotation on having the giant - 11.5 metres high, 16m long and 8.5m wide - Chamberlain Model 40K replica built as a tourist attraction for Carnamah which is also home to Hal Walton's Tractor Museum, with 76 restored tractors and many more waiting to be restored.
Created by former local machinery dealer Hal Walton, an avid tractor collector, it is regarded as the best Chamberlain and John Deere tractor display in Australia.
At $550,000, the second quotation was significantly less than the original quotation of $800,000, Mr Haeusler pointed out.
He said as in previous years graingrowers delivering to their local CBH Group receival site could donate a truckload of their grain to the project using CBH's LoadNet online transaction portal.
To donate grain, the CBH grower account number is 40561755 and the name is Carnamah Historical Society.
"Any grain in any zone would be appreciated," Mr Haeusler said.
As previously reported in Farm Weekly, Carnamah Shire council has selected a high-profile central site for the big replica.
Gnowangerup tractor, farm machinery and vintage car collector Dick Garnett has also donated from his private collection of some 25 Chamberlains, a genuine Model 40K - serial number 23 off Chamberlain Industries Ltd's Welshpool production line in 1949 - to display alongside the big replica.
The Model 40K was the first Chamberlain Industries tractor built locally and helped establish farms across much of the Wheatbelt.
It was designed by WA tractor mechanic Bob Chamberlain in the late 1930s, but put on hold during World War II, before the State government encouraged Bob and his brother Bill, who also dabbled in designing and building racing cars and racing boats, to set up a tractor manufacturing factory in Welshpool.
It had a twin-cylinder, horizontally opposed petrol/kerosene engine of 42 horsepower, a nine speed transmission, weighed about four tonnes and was considered ideal for the needs of Australian farmers.
In 1970 John Deere bought a controlling interest in Chamberlain Industries and the last Chamberlain tractor was produced in 1986.
About the project
A 1970s model Chamberlain C670 diesel tractor with front-end loader bucket, valued at $8000, is first prize in the latest Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach WA) fundraising raffle.
The 52 kilowatt (70 horsepower) six-cylinder diesel-engine tractor in working condition also has a three-point linkage, making it a useful farm tractor as well as a collector's item, according to Tracmach State president John Piavanini.
"They are still a very sought after tractor for driving field bin augers," Mr Piavanini said.
Second and third prizes, both valued about $5000, is the ticket holders' choice of either two John Deere Model D tractors - John Deere's longest running model produced from 1923 to 1953 - with enough parts to complete one restored tractor or a 1936 Case L Model tractor.
Carnamah farmer Trevor Haeusler, father of Carnamah big tractor project committee chairman Brendon Haeusler, found the Case with a seized engine on a neighbour's property and has got it running again.
"We have John Deere fans and we have Case fans, so they have a choice for second and third prizes," Mr Piavanini said.
Four hundred tickets will be sold at $100 each, with the raffle proceeds going to the Carnamah big tractor project.
The raffle will be drawn on January 29.
For information on how to buy tickets contact Mr Piavanini on 0418 931 285 or Brendon Haeusler 0429 680 607.
People passing though Carnamah can also purchase tickets at the One L of a Good Feed cafe in Macpherson Street or at the CBH receival site.
Last year Tracmach raised $30,900 for the Carnamah big tractor project by raffling winner's choice out of a 1954 Chamberlain 6G with three-point linkage, a 1952 International Farmall M or a 1923 Fordson F model tractor.
