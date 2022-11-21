Carnamah big tractor project committee chairman Brendon Haeusler (left) and his father Trevor with the 1970s Chamberlain C670 tractor with front-end loader bucket and three-point linkage that is first prize in a Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach WA) raffle to raise funds for the big tractor tourist attraction project. Trevor Haeusler got the seized engine of a 1936 Case L Model tractor running which is a ticket holders choice option for second prize in the raffle.