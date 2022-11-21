Farm Weekly
CBH harvest deliveries at 3.9 million tonnes in WA

By Shannon Beattie
Updated November 22 2022 - 10:26am, first published 10:07am
Tonnages are accurate as of Monday morning, November 21. Estimated total tonnages for each zone (indicated at the top of the silos) are from the Grains Industry of Western Australia November crop report.

THE pace of harvest has continued to be slow after further rainfall events across the State last week further delayed growers' ability to get into their crops and even halted operations in some areas.

