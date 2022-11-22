THE efforts of Australian graingrowers to help Ukraine farmers and rural communities with their recovery from the war has been endorsed by Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko.
Mr Myroshnychenko met with members of Grain Producers Australia's (GPA) farmer sub-committee recently to discuss the #GRAIN4UKRAINE initiative and thank them for supporting his people.
He said rebuilding Ukraine rural communities was a strategic priority and Australian farmers were providing invaluable assistance to help deliver short and longer-term outcomes.
"We sincerely thank Australia's grain producers for this selfless initiative, getting behind our country's efforts to recover from the devastation that's been caused by Russia's invasion," Mr Myroshnychenko said.
"This support will help with rebuilding ports and other infrastructure connected to our agricultural communities and basic necessities of our people such as roads, schools, homes and hospitals.
"On behalf of people in the Ukraine, I'd like to thank every grower who is donating some of their crop this harvest."
GPA sub-committee spokesman and Tammin grower Brad Jones said while Australian grain producers faced their own seasonal challenges this harvest, he gained perspective by reflecting on the difficulties Ukraine farmers were going through.
"We recognise not everyone will be able to make a donation - but if you have a spare tonne or two, it's going towards a very good cause, supporting people who are going through a terrible war," Mr Jones said.
Four charities have been nominated by the sub-committee to deliver this humanitarian support including UN Crisis Relief's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, World Vision Ukraine Appeal, World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine program and Oxfam International.
