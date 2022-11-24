Rollercoaster for lotfeeders

THE past year has been something of a rollercoaster for many Western Australian lotfeeders.
From transport and logistics, to grain prices, cattle availability, biosecurity threats and persistent wet weather, the industry has withstood many highs and lows.
In fact, if WA Lot Feeders Association (WALFA) president Todd Fotheringhame could describe 2022 in one word it would be "challenging".
Despite this, long-term confidence in the industry appears to have remained relatively unshaken.
Yes, there was a significant drop in the number of cattle on feed for each State throughout the year, with the exception of South Australia.
But at the same time feedlot capacity for WA hit a new record of 91,000 head in the September quarter, which was up from 73,500 head on year-ago levels.
Looking at the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) and Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) national feedlot survey results for the same period, numbers on feed across the country remained above 1m head at 1,056,056 head.
This was down 139,410 head on 2021.
Both WA and Victoria recorded a 26.4pc drop with 40,406 head and 45,135 head respectively.
Meanwhile, QLD recorded an 11pc drop to 626,125 head - and NSW - 8pc to 305,554 head.
SA defied the trend with a 7.6pc increase up to 38,836 head.
To put it simply - numbers on feed are down, but capacity is up.
And it's not unusual for this time of year, as major retailers start moving into grassfed programs.
Mr Fotheringhame said high prices of grain, labour, machinery, fuel and even cattle had hit industry hard.
Of those, he said the record prices of store cattle earlier this year, had been the most challenging.
"Beef cracked $10 per kilogram, which I don't think many people thought would happen," Mr Fotheringhame said.
"Then there's the flow-on effect of that, including the pushback from consumers - it is becoming too expensive to eat beef and the same with export."
Demand across Australia - including domestic supermarkets, boxed beef export, live export and Eastern States' restockers - have been driving the demand for cattle.
Mr Fotheringhame said there was competition in the saleyards, with people chasing the same product, which had pushed the price upwards.
Now, he expects pushback from consumers.
In terms of international exports, he said sourcing livestock would be made easier, when issues with China, and shipping and containers were resolved.
READ MORE:
"This could potentially strengthen the export job, while also putting pressure on the domestic market," Mr Fotheringhame said.
So what positives has the industry seen this year?
Mr Fotheringhame said it would be producers receiving good value for their products.
"The producers' land use has to compete with cropping, urban sprawl or whatever happens," he said.
"If they are making a dollar out of it, then that gives them confidence to keep going, or to invest in better genetics.
"I don't know if selling beef north of $10 per kilogram is sustainable or not, but that's where it is this time of year."
In comparison, year-ago levels were sitting at the low $9 per kilogram mark.
Mr Fotheringhame said prices were promising for industry, and if beef could be sold at that level then it was a "good thing" for industry in the long-term.
"I think WA lotfeeders are churning out a very good product, whether it be domestic or export," he said.
"I also think a lot of people will be happy to see the back of 2022, given the trouble we have had off the back of COVID.
"It's been bloody hard work, but let's learn from it and hope 2023 is a bit easier."
Investing in the industry's future
BUILDING a new state-of-the-art feedlot yard, is a telling sign of Williams beef farmer Gordon Atwell's confidence in the cattle market.
Welldon Beef Feedlot owner, Mr Atwell oversees 1500 head of cattle and usually feedlots a further 12,500 head.
On average he buys 400 head a week, each tipping the scales at a 350-380 kilogram average.
Cattle are put on an 80-day feeding program and sold after hitting 500-550 kilograms.
Mr Atwell said feedlot numbers would drop by 2000 head this year, to match the increased price of cattle in the yards.
But margins would stay the same.
"The price of cattle is back by about 50 to 60 cents per kilogram liveweight," Mr Atwell said.
"It hasn't changed much, but it is still very high.
"We slightly cut back our numbers to match - other than that it is business as usual."
Reflecting on the year, Mr Atwell said Boyanup needed new saleyards, particularly given the new restrictions in place where 1400 head could only be sold in a sale, instead of 2000 head.
"They have a sale on today (Wednesday), one on Friday and they are putting a lot of cattle into the Tuesday sale," he said.
"It is making it very difficult because they can't put all the cattle up at once and instead have to double up on sales.
"There are going to be a lot of calves coming onto the market in the next little while."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.