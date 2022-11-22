Farm Weekly
Home/News

PGA welcomes Fair Work Commission's ruling on Svitzer

By Bree Swift
November 23 2022 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wharf reprieve

THE WA agriculture and business sector is still wiping the sweat off its brow after the Fair Work Commission blocked Svitzer's indefinite lockout of critical port workers just one hour before it was scheduled to begin last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.