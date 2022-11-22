Wharf reprieve

THE WA agriculture and business sector is still wiping the sweat off its brow after the Fair Work Commission blocked Svitzer's indefinite lockout of critical port workers just one hour before it was scheduled to begin last Friday.
Following three years of tussle between maritime unions and the tugboat giant, the commission suspended all industrial action from both sides for six months, ruling that the indefinite lockout by Svitzer threatened significant damage to the economy and the welfare of the population.
Svitzer gave notice it would lock out all harbour towage employees covered under its 2016 National Towage Enterprise Agreement early last week in response to "damaging and ongoing industrial action being organised by the unions".
The threat to Australia's major ports comes at a time when the agricultural sector has the large task of exporting this year's grain haul, which some are predicting will break last year's harvest record.
Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said the Federal government had no choice but to intervene in the dispute, which would have had "huge" implications for the sector and the national economy.
While the industrial action would have certainly had serious ramifications on Australia's grain exports, Mr Seabrook also highlighted the sector's reliance on imported parts and machinery, supplies, fertiliser and, in particular, Australia's reliance on imported diesel fuel.
"We've reached a point where we can't afford to shut down our wharves because we don't have the capacity here to produce the things we need in an event of a failure to supply," Mr Seabrook said.
"We are such a hand-to-mouth economy that has a 'just in time' supply for so much of our products, of which diesel fuel is probably one of the biggest.
"If you know exactly how much diesel fuel we have in the country and how long it might last - I think you'd be staggered by how little we've got.
"Our strategic reserve is held in America - and that's a big bloody deal because if the wharves go on strike it doesn't matter how much fuel you have stored anywhere else in the world - you won't be able to get it here."
Australia's last two major domestic oil refineries are owned by Ampol Ltd and Viva Energy Group and are both located in Brisbane.
Despite facing criticism for its support of the fossil fuel industry, the former Morrison Liberal government prioritised subsidies for the two oil refineries in March due to fuel supply uncertainty triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Several groups have raised concerns around Australia's growing reliance on refined fuel imports, including the Maritime Union of Australia, which previously warned of the country's vulnerability to supply chain disruptions in future international crises.
"I believe our serious working refineries in Australia are working towards closing down and if that happens we will be totally dependent on the import of fuel," Mr Seabrook said.
"So there are a whole raft of reasons why the government had to intervene - it would have exposed just how at risk our entire economy is because we produce nothing and we are walking away from producing a whole lot of petroleum products in the future."
The commission's decision to suspend industrial action rather than give termination orders has also drawn some backlash, with some stakeholders concerned it will simply mean the dispute will continue into the new year.
Svitzer's lockout was in response to the unions' more than 250 instances of industrial action since October 20, totalling almost 2000 hours of stoppages.
Acknowledging that nothing had been resolved through the commission's suspension orders, Mr Seabrook said the attempted action by Svitzer was the result of the company being "so fed up with its failure to come to any successful conclusion with the unions".
A CBH Group spokesperson told Farm Weekly it welcomed the outcome of the commission hearing and would continue to monitor the situation.
