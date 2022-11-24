WITH a strong paddock to plate motto and an organic certification to go with it, Bindoon Organic Beef ticks all the boxes when it comes to grassfed beef.
The farm has been owned by the Humphry family for 40 years and is spread over 202 hectares of lush green pastures that are springfed where the Brockman and Bindoon Rivers meet on the property.
Dave Humphry grew up on the property and has farmed alongside his father Nick for many years.
For more than 15 years the father-son duo has run Devon cattle which are an asset to their organic operation.
When the Devon cattle arrived at Bindoon, the property was being run organically which is when they decided to convert the business to become a certified organic grower.
Prior to this decision Nick was finding that tree planting, revegetation in the river zones and stock rotation had a major advantage in the way that the farm was sustained and run.
After a two-year certification process the family now operates as Bindoon Organic Beef which has been their brand name for more than 10 years now.
"We love the Devon breed, they are very quiet and docile," Dave Humphry said.
"They do really well being only grassfed, which works really well in an organic operation.
"The hardiness of the breed means that they are low maintenance and won't lose condition easily."
Mr Humphry said they were cutting their meadow hay at the moment.
"Because we produce our own feed for our cattle it means we don't have to buy any in," he said.
"When you are organic that is really important because it is extremely expensive and difficult to get organic feed.
"We are so lucky to be able to use our own feed because it defeats the purpose of being organic if we source it elsewhere, this fits the sustainable model well."
With a strong paddock-to-plate program in mind, Bindoon Organic Beef has built a special relationship with Mundaring butcher Gary Hine, The Naked Butcher, who is the only client they supply to.
For more than five years the two businesses have had a strong relationship over their love for the industry and how organic beef fits hand-in-hand with The Naked Butcher's philosophy.
"The more I've worked with Gary I've learned that his business and what he does aligns well with what we do here," Mr Humphry said.
"It's nice to have an ongoing relationship with him so I can see the paddock to plate journey which informs more of what we do with the cattle on the farm knowing what he's receiving on his end.
"Gary gives me feedback from both himself and his customers and what he needs, which is the beauty of it, without the middlemen."
Mr Humphry said since they have sold directly to the butcher, there had been a growing interest in the organic beef market.
"We began doing this purely for the sustainability of the property and wellbeing of stock, but it attracted interest from butchers all around which was really positive," he said.
"This is how we formed our relationship with The Naked Butcher."
With the cattle market in fine form at the moment, Mr Humphry said they tried to keep a stable price for the butcher, unless there was a drastic change in the market.
"This means Mr Hine can manage expectations with customers and within his business," Mr Humphry said.
"We know roughly how much our cattle grow in a year and the price we set with Mr Hine so we can generally plan forward our budgets and cash-flow expectation 12-18 months in advance.
"This helps us obtain a smooth cashflow over the whole year, using a set price that works for The Naked Butcher too."
A herd of 200 cattle are kept on the property at all times, which includes breeders, sale animals and bulls.
"We supply one beast a week to Mr Hine, meaning we need roughly 52 a year, but we have a few extra on standby in case he needs more," Mr Humphry said.
Since supplying meat direct to The Naked Butcher, the Humphry family has implemented a split calving system, dropping calves in both spring and autumn.
Mr Humphry said the upside of having two calvings a year meant easier management, as well as a constant and consistent cattle supply for sale.
"We are getting 30 odd calves in six-monthly blocks," he said.
"I've got two years worth of calves here, 120 in total ranging in age, some that have not long been born, right through to two years old.
"We usually get calving percentages that are in the 90s which is great but this year we got 100pc."
The cattle that are headed to The Naked Butcher, are fattened and finished on the springfed pasture paddocks.
"The good clover output allows the stock to be sent to Gary after feeding on good proteins," he said.
Cattle are rotationally grazed every few weeks, with most paddocks equipped to hold 30 head.
"We have been improving this over the past five years by getting more water infrastructure out there to make it easier to rotate cattle more," he said.
"I find that the more I move them and the less they eat the paddocks out the better the land and the cattle do."
The cattle are killed at about 420-450 kilograms (liveweight) at about 18 months to two-years-old.
At Bindoon Organic Beef a natural breeding policy is a must in the world of organics, with the least amount of intervention the better.
"I can naturally preg test, but usually it is visible when a heifer or cow is in calf," Mr Humphry said.
"When calving season comes around and any of the cows haven't had a calf, if they are young enough they will go to Gary and if they are too old they will go to Borrello Beef."
The property aims to breed an animal that has the Devon hardiness but that can also calve easily, fatten easily and grow well off the pasture.
The Devon bulls that are used over the breeding herd are selected based on BreedPlan figures such as growth rates and fertility.
"I have been paying a lot more attention to the genetic makeup of the bulls we have purchased over the past few years," Mr Humphry said.
"Not so much to the bull genetics but more so the maternal bloodlines and figures.
"We purchase our bulls from Gowan Ros and Vix Devon Studs in New South Wales."
While there are options of organic vaccinations available out there, the family doesn't generally vaccinate as a rule.
"This is something we will cull for, animals that are healthy tend to keep ahead of bacteria and parasites that are harmful," he said.
The organic aspect of the Bindoon property doesn't stop with cattle - Nick Humphry has a retirement hobby that has found quite a niche in the local market.
Bindoon Estate wine has been operating on the farm for the past 10 years and is sold under that label locally.
"Dad worked with a winemaker and hired some space at wineries to produce his own wine," Mr Humphry said.
"The grapes are all organically grown on the property but are brewed in a conventional way."
