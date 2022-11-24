THE most atrocious cold, wet and windy conditions at a Boyanup store sale this year, made for challenging conditions for buyers and sellers alike at the Elders Beef store sale last week.
The final results showed a better outcome than it appeared during the auction, no doubt in part to the effort and ability of auctioneer Pearce Watling who worked tremendously hard on behalf of vendors.
As this was beef cattle only, statistics could be a little misleading when assessing the results for different types of cattle.
Overall the 1164 cattle sold averaged 370kg liveweight to return an average of $1777.
Beef steers topped at $2269 and 626c/kg, while their heifer counterparts sold to $1830 and 504c/kg.
A few cows and calves topped at $2700, with some definitely in the grandmother age group, with mated cows reaching $2350.
Quality was excellent over the majority of the yarding, with a few first draft offerings attracting serious competition, particularly on the steer section.
The sale started with a pen of 10 Angus weighing 509kg from NT Dilkes that were bought for Blythewood Pastoral at $2201 at 432c/kg.
Harvey Beef snapped up the next pen of Dilkes cattle when paying $2070 for the 417kg steers at 496c/kg.
Weighing 491kg, six steers from J & M Damiani, Dardanup, also went to Harvey Beef at $2183 and 444c/kg.
Galati Family Trust also bought early in the sale when paying $2006 at 464c/kg for four Angus from P & M Cavallaro.
The top on the day was paid for three steers sold account Riverton Farms when Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, paid $2269 for the 718kg calves at 316c/kg.
Sale summary
Graeme Brown was again a dominant buyer for his several clients, especially for B & M Waddell.
This included paying $2036 for six Angus from Bay Road Farm, $2020 for five sold by J & M Damiani, followed by $1915 paid for two from RF & E Eatts.
AuctionsPlus was also strong, securing numerous lines of steers topping early at $2032 for 11 Murray Grey steers weighing 470kg at 432c/kg from Chilimony Farms, with the next line of 10 costing $1916 at 458c/kg.
One of the first graziers to buy was Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, paying $1943 for Hereford steers from IJ & MP Sharpe, as well as another 13 of these for 474c/kg.
Possibly the feature penning of the sale were the four pens of Angus weaners from JS Fox. Pemberton, with the Galati Family Trust buying the first pen weighing 421kg at 496c/kg to cost $2089.
Elders, Margaret River representative Brendan Millar, took the next pen of steers averaging 392kg for $1971 and 502c/kg before John Gallop snapped up the last two for $2023 and $2029, costing 524c/kg and 544c/kg for the 386 and 373kg calves.
The top cents per kilogram price of 626c/kg was paid by Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, for nine Angus steers weighing 272kg from Buckingham Beef, Collie.
SimAngus steers from Matt Boyle, Bridgetown, sold strongly, with the top price of $2022 paid by Mr Gallop for a line of nine weighing 365kg that sold at 494c/kg.
Other pens were bought by AuctionsPlus for $1971 and Mr Gallop for $1895.
Changing colour, three pens of Red Angus sold by AT & RJ Longbottom, Busselton, all went to the bid of Mr Gallop, topping at $1890 at 540c/kg for 12 steers weighing 312kg.
The first pen of heifers offered, eight Charolais from DA & AE Thompson, Boyup Brook, made the top money of $1830 when AuctionsPlus placed the final bid of 434c/kg.
The next six Thompson Charolais then joined these at $1591 and 430c/kg for the 370kg females.
One of the larger offerings came from Tara Grazing, Boyup Brook, with Willowbank Agistment snapping up all of these to a top of $1678 and 432c/kg paid for heifers weighing 388kg.
Generally Mr Watling had to work hard to draw bids on the heifer offering.
Some better returns included a line of 12 Angus weighing 347kg from Norsca Holdings bought by Josh Hynes, Elders Serpentine, for $1649 and 474c/kg.
Worthy of an earlier sale position, the four pens of Murray Grey heifers sold by
J Sue & Co, Busselton, all went to the bid of AuctionsPlus, for the one buyer.
The first pen of nine weighing 456kg sold at 394c/kg to cost $1799 with other pens making 424c/kg, 440c/kg and 420c/kg.
The top of 504c/kg for heifers was paid by Geoff Willis for a line of four lightweight Charolais heifers from Buckingham Beef that weighed 231kg, returning $1165.
The cow and calf units were of varied quality and age, with values following a similar path.
The top of $2700 was paid by Willowbank Agistment for a single Red Angus from P & M Cavallaro, closely followed by six Angus units sold account Taylor Agricultural when bought by Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup at $2650.
The best of the PTIC cows were four heavy Red Angus that went to the bid of Capercup Pty Ltd at $2350 with vendors, P & M Cavallaro also selling three black cows to Capercup at $2200.
What the agent said
ELDERS auctioneer Pearce Watling said it was a good yarding of cattle again at Boyanup with plenty of weight in the cattle presented following a reasonable season.
"Lotfeeders and graziers remained active however they became a little selective given the amount of cattle to be offered in the next month," Mr Watling said.
"Lighter weight steers met strong grazier competition and again British bred heifers presented a seriously good buying opportunity."
