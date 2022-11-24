Farm Weekly
Mated cows make $2350 at Elders Boyanup store cattle sale

By Rob Francis
November 24 2022 - 4:00pm
Vendors James (left), Jim and Peter Fox, Pemberton, saw their top calves make $2089 with the lightest pen reaching 544c/kg at the Elders store cattle sale last week.

THE most atrocious cold, wet and windy conditions at a Boyanup store sale this year, made for challenging conditions for buyers and sellers alike at the Elders Beef store sale last week.

