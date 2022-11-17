THE sun was out and so were the buyers at the sixth Elders Great Southern All Breeds Feeder and Weaner Show Sale at Mt Barker on Monday.
Right from the opening pen there was good competition, both in the yards and on AuctionsPlus from lotfeeders, backgrounders and graziers on the quality line-up of feeder and weaner cattle from the local region.
In the sale the Elders team sold 1354 steers and heifers, which were mainly weaners with the exception of a few pens of yearlings and they sold for an overall average of $1816, which was back $149 on last year's fixture.
While the average was back on last year's sale, the values achieved by vendors were equal or higher to prices already seen for weaners at Mt Barker this season.
Steers made up 78 per cent of the yarding and the 1054 steers sold at an $1875 average to WA buyers.
Steers made values between $1513 and $2069 after being knocked down between 440 and 670 cents a kilogram.
There were 300 heifers sold and they averaged $1609 and sold from $1174 to $1983 and 420-578c/kg to both WA buyers and an interstate orders.
A good run of steers weighing 350 to 415 kilograms kicked the sale off and it was here where the day's $2069 top steer price was realised.
Achieving the $2069 value were 10 Black Simmental cross steers weighing 401kg and sired by Naracoopa bulls from William Bay Farms, Denmark, when they were knocked down to lotfeeder Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, Williams, at 516c/kg.
Mr Atwell also purchased a second pen of 13 William Bay Farms steers of the same breeding weighing 350kg at 550c/kg for $1925.
Also heading to Mr Atwell's Williams feedlot were another six pens of steers from this run.
His other purchases included 12 Quanden Springs Angus sired steers weighing 408kg from BJ & DN Driscoll for $2046 at 502c/kg and 12 Gelbvieh-Angus cross steers averaging 408kg from Talawa Grazing, Mt Barker, for $2021 at 496c/kg.
Regular vendors the Matthews family, Kangarabbi Farms, Narrikup, sold three pens of heavy Gelbvieh-Angus cross steers and all three were purchased by John Gallop.
Mr Gallop purchased a pen of 13 weighing 403kg for $2056 at 510c/kg and 11 averaging 389kg for $1990 at 512c/kg for Kalgrains, Wannamal and 14 weighing 369kg for $2002 at 542c/kg for A O'Meehan & Co.
Sale Summary:
Other high price pens knocked down to Kalgrains were 16 Angus steers weighing 385kg from Yandilla Grazing Co, Manypeaks, at $2048 (532c/kg) and 10 Angus averaging 394kg from R &K Phillips, Kentdale, at $2017 (512c/kg).
Mr Gallop also went to 562c/kg for 13 Yandilla Grazing Co Angus steers averaging 352kg and 560c/kg for 16 Angus steers weighing 363kg from GT & JF Couper, Mt Barker, costing A O'Meehan & Co $1978 and $2035 respectively.
Springfield Farms, Newdegate, picked up two pens of Charolais cross steers from R & R Gerovich, Albany, in this run paying $2002 for 18 averaging 391kg and $1968 for 19 weighing 366kg.
Springfield Farms also purchased the overall champion pen of steers from HP McKenny, Bow Bridge.
It paid $2009 for the pen of 12 Gelbvieh-Murray Grey cross steers weighing 380kg.
In the run of steers weighing 300-340kg prices ranged between $1702 and $1945, with these selling between 532-606c/kg.
Recording the $1945 price was a line of 25 Angus steers weighing 349kg from PN & DW Johnston, Albany, which sold to Springfield Farms.
The busiest buyer in these pens was Mr Gallop who purchased 12 pens of Angus and Angus cross for A O'Meehan & Co.
Heading to the O'Meehans at between 560-584c/kg were three pens of Angus steers from Hillcrest Farms, Walpole, made up of 26 weighing 345kg for $1934, 24 weighing 331kg for $1935 and 12 averaging 323kg for $1866.
Another pen of Hillcrest Farms steers which comprised 10 Black Simmental-Angus cross weighing 342kg also sold to the O'Meehan account for $1878.
Mr Gallop also picked up two large pens of Angus steers from Yarralena Grazing Co, Cranbrook, for the O'Meehan account - 28 weighing 337kg at 576c/kg to cost $1941 and 30 averaging 309kg at 606c/kg to cost $1873.
After buying a couple of heavy pens of steers, Harvest Road livestock manager Damian Barsby purchased eight pens weighing between 329 and 348kg for between 488 and 560c/kg.
Bigger drafts purchased by Mr Barsby included 17 Charolais-Angus cross averaging 434kg from GJ & LJ Hicks, Napier, for $1850 as well as 14 Angus weighing 329kg from Jamie Dunross, Walpole, for $1809 and 13 Black Simmental-Angus cross weighing 348kg from DW & SM Mead, Narrikup, for $1926.
Pardelup Prison Farm was the biggest vendor in the run of steers less than 300kg offering five pens of Gelbvieh-Angus cross steers and it also recorded the top cents per kilogram price for steers at 670c/kg.
Achieving the 670c/kg bid was a line of 22 steers weighing 253kg when it was knocked down to Elders, Mt Barker agent Dean Wallinger, which cost his client Chimera Trust $1698.
Mr Wallinger also purchased a second pen of 18 steers weighing 297kg from Pardelup Prison Farm for $1774 at $598c/kg and 11 Angus steers weighing 257kg from PN & DW Johnston for $1667 at 648c/kg both for Chimera Trust.
Pardelup Prison Farm also saw bids of 662 and 660c/kg for 19 steers weighing 263kg and 23 steers averaging 270kg when both pens were knocked down to Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris.
Lexden Park purchased three pens of lightweight steers bidding to a high of 638c/kg ($1793) for 29 Angus weighing 281kg from Yarralena Grazing and 630c/kg ($1792) for eight Angus averaging 284kg from R & K Phillips, Kentdale.
When it came to the heifer run, the best return was $1983 for seven Murray Grey yearlings from HP McKenny when they were knocked down at 440c/kg to Mr Barsby buying for Harvey Beef.
Also heading on the Harvey Beef truck were 10 Angus cross yearlings averaging 427kg and eight Angus cross yearlings weighing 434kg at 420c/kg, returning $1793 and $1822 respectively to Mountain Valley Livestock, Narrikup.
Mr Barsby also purchased two pens of Gelbvieh-Angus weaner heifers from Kangarabbi Farms paying $1595 at 452c/kg for 14 weighing 353kg and $1476 at 440c/kg for 10 averaging 336kg.
The overall champion pen of heifers from Talawa Grazing - 12 Gelbvieh averaging 369kg sold at 498c/kg to cost Springfield Farms $1837.
MORE CATTLE NEWS
Edwards Pastoral, New South Wales, buying through Mitchell Braithwaite for its first-cross Wagyu program was the major heifer buyer, purchasing seven pens of Angus and Angus cross females for between $1541 and $1769.
Heading on the truck east were two pens of Angus from PN & DW Johnston - 19 weighing 334kg for $1769 at 530c/kg and 15 averaging 307kg for $1744 at 568c/kg, as well as two pens of Angus cross from Mountain Valley Livestock - 17 averaging 361kg for $1712 at 474c/kg and 16 weighing 345kg for $1587 at 460c/kg.
Another multiple heifer pen buyer was BJ & KL Harriss which purchased four pens paying to a high of $1489 for 17 Black Simmental-Angus cross weighing 317kg from Hillcrest Farms, while a Bremer Bay based buyer operating on AuctionsPlus secured three pens of heifers paying up to $1677 for 14 Limousin-Murray Grey cross averaging 349kg from Morrisvale Livestock, Narrikup.
What the agent said:
ELDERS Albany livestock manager and sale auctioneer Wayne Mitchell said it was a solid sale and they were happy with the prices achieved which were inline with expectations given the current position of the cattle market.
"Once again it was very pleasing to see a quality line-up of weaners presented by regular and new vendors," Mr Mitchell said.
"The quality gets better and better every year and with many of the vendors using local genetics it shows our stud breeding programs in the area are moving in the right direction.
"The yarding was predominantly made up of Angus as well as Gelbvieh, Charolais and Black Simmental sired calves out of Angus cows which presented extremely well.
"There was good support from regular buyers who were very keen to source calves they had bought previously which saw the values paid equal or above what we have been seeing recently for weaners at Mt Barker.
"We had a good number of lotfeeders, backgrounders and graziers present at the sale while we had 37 users logged on to AuctionsPlus where the catalogue was viewed 786 times.
"Backgrounders were the strength in the market for steers less than 320kg, while both local and interstate restockers were strong on quality Angus heifers."
