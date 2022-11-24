A YARDING of well-bred local mainly weaner steers and heifers based nearly entirely on local bloodlines was presented for judging in the sixth annual Elders Great Southern All Breeders Feeder and Weaner Show Sale on Monday at Mt Barker and it wasn't an easy job to find the standout pens.
Harvest Road livestock manager Damian Barsby had the job of singling out the best pens yarded and he was challenged given the presentation of the calves in the yarding.
Mr Barsby said it was an excellent line-up of very well-bred calves which were a credit to the vendors.
"In the steers there was a range of calves presented from lightweights right through to heavyweights which would suit a range of markets," Mr Barsby said.
"There were good carcase traits showing through in the steers and they all showed the right shapes.
"The heavier lines showed good weight for age and muscling while in the lighter steer classes there were some very good pens of steers that I think will grow out nicely.
"In the heifers there were also some exceptional lines which would be suited to either breeding or feeding as they had good traits for both."
In the steer section, Mr Barsby couldn't go past a pen of Gelbvieh-Murray Grey steers yarded by Hal McKenny, HP McKenny, Bow Bridge, who runs a breeding herd of 65 Murray Grey breeders based on Southend and Tullibardine bloodlines.
Mr Barsby said the champion pen of steers was a very even and uniform pen of well-muscled steers.
"They were good all round steers that would suit either the domestic or export market," he said.
"They are ready to go on feed now and would be most suited to a 100-day feeding program, if I had purchased them for Harvey Beef that's where they were headed.
"In the end it was the pen's uniformity that got it over the line."
The pen of 12 steers averaged 380 kilograms and sold at 528 cents a kilogram in the sale to return $2009 a head.
Along with exhibiting the overall champion pen of steers, Mr McKenny placed second in the class for steers weighing 300-350kg with a line of 14 Gelbvieh-Murray Grey cross steers averaging 331kg that later sold for $1847 at 558c/kg.
Mr McKenny's winning pens of steers were dropped in late February and were sired by Summit Gelbvieh bulls.
But the success in the judging for Mr McKenny didn't finish in the steer classes, he also placed first in the class for heifers best suited to the feedlot.
This pen contained seven Murray Grey yearling heifers averaging 451kg and they sold for the sale's top heifer price of $1983 when they were knocked down at 440c/kg.
When it came to the champion pen of heifers it was the Pearce family, Talawa Grazing, Mt Barker, who prevailed with a pen of red Gelbvieh cross heifers averaging 369kg.
Mr Barsby said they were an exceptional pen of red heifers.
"They would be ideally suited to the domestic supermarket but at the same time they could go into a breeding herd and be great breeders as they have very good softness," he said.
"They had exceptional carcase traits."
The Pearce's winning pen of heifers, which were sired by a Summit Gelbvieh bull, realised $1836 in the sale when they were knocked down at 498c/kg.
The Pearce family also tasted success with its steers, collecting first and second place in the class for steers weighing more than 400kg.
Placing first for the Pearce family was a pen of 13 steers averaging 415kg which were sired by a Quicksilver Charolais bull, while their second-placed pen contained 12 steers weighing 408kg which were sired by a Summit Gelbvieh.
The first placed pen sold for $2067 at 498c/kg and the second pen made $2021 when knocked down at 496c/kg.
The Pearces run about 200 mainly Angus cross breeders based on Carenda Angus bloodlines and start calving in March.
Narrikup producers Wayne and Serena Matthews, Kangarabbi Farms, backed up their success of previous years, winning both a steer and a heifer class.
CHAMPIONS:
They placed first in the class for steers between 350-400kg with 11 black steers averaging 389kg which later sold for $1990 at 512c/kg and first in the class for heifers best suited as replacement breeders with 11 black heifers averaging 366kg that sold for $1677 at 458c/kg.
Both the Matthews' winning pens were sired by Summit Black Gelbvieh bulls and out of Ponderosa blood Angus cows.
They run a total of 430 Angus breeders and calve down in March.
They join 220 head to Summit Gelbvieh bulls with the remainder going to Ponderosa Angus sires.
Taking first place in the class for steers weighing 300-350kg was the Morris family, Morrisvale Livestock Services, Narrikup.
They won with a pen of 11 February-drop steers averaging 352kg which were sired by a Morrisvale Limousin bull and out of Murray Grey cows.
In the sale they made $1966 after being knocked down at 558c/kg.
MORE CATTLE NEWS
In the class for steers less than 300kg, it was a line of 29 Angus steers based on Gandy and Ardcairnie Angus bloodlines from the Smith family, Yarralena Grazing, Cranbrook, which placed first.
The February/March-drop steers weighed 281kg and sold at 606c/kg to return $1873.
Second place in this class was awarded to a pen of 16 Angus steers based on Ballawinna Angus bloodlines from Jamie Dunross, Walpole.
This pen weighed 279kg and sold at 600c/kg to realise $1676.
Second place in the class for steers 350-400kg went to a line of 13 Angus steers averaging 352kg that were carrying Koojan Hills and Lawsons Angus bloodlines from the Mountford family, Yandilla Grazing, Manypeaks.
This line made $1978 after being sold at 562c/kg.
Mountain Valley Livestock, Narrikup, took second place in the class for heifers best suited to the feedlot, while PN & DW Johnston, Albany, was second in the class for heifers best suited as replacement breeders.
The Mountain Valley Livestock pen contained eight Angus cross heifers based on Lawsons Angus bloodlines, averaging 434kg that sold for $1822, while the Johnston's pen was made up of 19 Angus heifers bred from Ballawinna and Coonamble Angus bloodlines weighing 334kg which sold for $1769.
The champion Charolais pen was awarded to a pen of 19 Charolais cross steers from R & R Gerovich, Albany.
The 366kg steers were sired by Bardoo and Venturon Livestock Charolais bulls and out of Chargrey cows.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.