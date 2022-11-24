Farm Weekly
HP McKenny, Bow Bridge, wins Mt Barker champion pen of steers

By Jodie Rintoul
November 25 2022 - 9:00am
With the champion pen of steers from the McKenny family, HP McKenny, Bow Bridge, were vendor Hal McKenny (left) and Elders, Albany agent Jai Newman. The pen of Gelbvieh-Murray Grey steers averaged 380kg and sold for 528c/kg to return $2009 a head. The McKennys also collected the first placed ribbon in the class for heifers best suited to the feedlot.

A YARDING of well-bred local mainly weaner steers and heifers based nearly entirely on local bloodlines was presented for judging in the sixth annual Elders Great Southern All Breeders Feeder and Weaner Show Sale on Monday at Mt Barker and it wasn't an easy job to find the standout pens.

