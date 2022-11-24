With the champion pen of steers from the McKenny family, HP McKenny, Bow Bridge, were vendor Hal McKenny (left) and Elders, Albany agent Jai Newman. The pen of Gelbvieh-Murray Grey steers averaged 380kg and sold for 528c/kg to return $2009 a head. The McKennys also collected the first placed ribbon in the class for heifers best suited to the feedlot.