Reminder about National Livestock Identification System tags

November 25 2022 - 4:00pm
Correct cattle identification is a must-do

CATTLE owners are reminded to ensure that correct coloured identifiers are applied to their cattle for accurate traceability as required under the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS).

