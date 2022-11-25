Correct cattle identification is a must-do

CATTLE owners are reminded to ensure that correct coloured identifiers are applied to their cattle for accurate traceability as required under the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS).
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior biosecurity officer Jenae Mondello said correct tagging supported a strong traceability system to help protect the health of the cattle industry and exports.
"Following the regulations helps to make our modern traceability system sound and underpins supply chain processes and biosecurity for the industry, providing the disease traceability and food safety assurance our markets require," Ms Mondello said.
All cattle must be fitted with an NLIS device before they reach six months of age in agricultural areas or by 18 months of age in pastoral areas - or before they leave their birth property, whichever comes first.
"Most cattle producers apply their NLIS devices at marking while undertaking other management tasks in a one-pass operation, as the calves are easier to deal with," Ms Mondello said.
"The NLIS requires owners to use a white NLIS electronic device for all home-bred cattle or an orange NLIS device for any cattle not born on the property that are not already tagged.
"Cattle should only ever have one electronic device at any time.
"White NLIS devices are registered at ordering to the cattle breeder's Property Identification Code (PIC) and can only be used on cattle born on that property.
"Owners should keep a supply of orange NLIS devices on hand so if any cattle purchased and moved to their property lose their original NLIS device, it can be replaced with the correct coloured device.
"Replacing orange NLIS devices with white ones is a serious offence as it compromises the whole-of-life traceability of the animal and the chance to rapidly respond to a biosecurity risk by falsely declaring the animal's origin.
"An easy way to remember the basics of NLIS cattle compliance is the expression - 'right colour, right ear, right time'."
