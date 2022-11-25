VALUES were similar on average at last week's WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup to the previous week.
The 1364 calves sold averaged $1774, which was up $5 on the previous week's sale which averaged $1769 for 1376 head.
The quality of the majority of the calves penned was excellent and the usual gallery of buyers operated on the sale including a stronger interest from AuctionsPlus.
While competition started off strong, towards the end of the sale buyers became selective and there was only a small gallery left to compete on the last line of pens.
Steers sold to a top of $2164 and 704 cents a kilogram for lightweights, while heifers made up to $1808 and 528c/kg.
Elders
The Elders offering kicked off the sale and it started well with the first pen sold selling to the Elders' top steer price of $2085.
The pen of six Angus cross steers cost Harvey Beef the $2085 price tag when it bid to 450c/kg for the 463 kilogram steers from HW Marsiske.
John Gallop, again buying for O'Meehan & Co, snapped up the first two pens of 10 calves offered by Norsca Holdings, Donnybrook, paying $1995 and $1948 at 552 and 560c/kg for steers weighing 361 and 348kg respectively.
Graeme Brown bid to 560c/kg for another 11 of the Norsca calves that cost $1929 before Harvey Beef secured a line of 14 weighing 335kg for $1918 at 572c/kg.
Mr Gallop quickly added a pen of 10 steers weighing 377kg from GJ & GM Allen, Boallia, with these returning $2013 at 534c/kg.
The Allen family later sold pens for $1916 and $1946, with Harvey Beef paying the higher price at 574c/kg.
A run of WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, Angus calves attracted keen competition, selling to a top of $2028 for a pen of 363kg steers which made 558c/kg, going to the bid of Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts.
The best of the Bachus Cattle, Busselton, went to Mr Gallop when the 354kg steers sold at 568c/kg to cost $2014.
Weighing 279kg, 12 steers from R & R Cobley & Son made the 704c/kg highest cents per kilogram steer price for the day when Wilfs Ridge Grazing paid $1968 for them.
Well into the sale several pens of Charolais types lifted the values with a pen of nine cross steers from Jelf Super Fund selling to Semini Enterprises, Treeton, for $2076 with the 407kg steers knocked down at 510c/kg.
The best of the Stirling Estate Chalets, steers made $2041 when bought for B & M Waddell.
Barry and Dot Bell, Bardoo stud, Elgin sold three Charolais steers weighing 400kg for $2000 when B & M Waddell bid 500c/kg.
Stirling Estate topped the Elders' heifer offering with the first pen which comprised 10 Charolais weighing 379kg and these went to Greg Jones who outlaid $1753 at 462c/kg.
AuctionsPlus bid to 488c/kg for six heifers weighing 367kg from Barry & Dot Bell costing $1793, bought for a WA buyer.
A lighter pen of the Bell Charolais heifer made the top heifers cents per kilogram price for the day at 528c/kg when the 260kg heifers were bought for DM & G Kamman, Manjimup.
Nutrien Livestock
The Nutrien Livestock team offered some excellent quality drafts in its run where steers topped at $2164 and heifers made up to $1808 which helped it claim the top price double for the sale.
The $2164 top steer price was achieved late in the company's steer run when Maroondah Farms, Yealering, sold several pens.
Harvey Beef paid the $2164 top for a pen of steers weighing 503kg when it bid to 430c/kg for the pen.
Pinjarra producers RJ & F J Nancarrow, sold some of the top pens in the sale and saw a top price of $2089 for 11 Angus steers averaging 414kg which went to Semini Enterprises at 504c/kg.
Harvey Beef bought 11 Angus steers weighing 421kg from the Nancarrow draft for $2030 at 482c/kg, while Mr Brown paid $2003 and John Gallop secured two pens of 11 in each for $1966 and $2017 from the Nancarrow offering.
A line of seven Limousin steers averaging 399kg from PG & BP Italiano kicked off the Nutrien Livestock steer offering and Semini Enterprises paid $2004 at 502c/kg for them.
The Maiolo family, Coolup, had its second draft for the season at the sale and their first 10 steers weighing 373kg went to Mr Jones at $1939 and 520c/kg.
Mr Jones then paid $1914 for the first 10 Charolais from the Giglia family while Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock bid to 562c/kg for another 10 steers weighing 325kg from the Giglia family, with these going to Blythewood Pastoral Co.
Angus steers from Bridgetown saw 10 sold account DJ & EAD Mildenhall make $2051 at 562c/kg when bought by Mr Gallop while 10 weighing 364kg from S Dezotti & Co made $2041 at 560c/kg when they were knocked down to Mr Brown.
Other calves bought by this buyer included 11 from B & D Hocking at $2052 and 554c/kg followed later by 11 weighing 385kg from Stickney & Sons for $2042.
A line of 11 Black Simmentals from PG & BP Italiano went on this truck also when the 378kg steers returned $2034 at 538c/kg.
The best of the black calves from D & JM Walters made $1982 when Harvey Beef bid to 568c/kg for the 349kg cattle.
Plunkett Properties had several pens of lightweight Angus calves, including the 658c/kg top-priced cents per kilogram steer pen in the Nutrien Livestock run, which was paid by Lexden Park, Capel, for nine weighing 263kg that cost $1736.
Nutrien Livestock had a much larger selection of beef heifer weaners for buyers, with a line of 11 Limousin weighing 386kg from Sandlewood Farms achieving the sale's overall top heifer price when Mr Jones bid to 468c/kg to spend $1808 for the heifers.
Black Simmental heifers from the Italiano draft saw Mr Jones pay the top of $1614 at 452c/kg, while Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry took a pen for $1533.
Mr Embry also paid the top of 526c/kg for his client when paying $1642 for 11 Charolais from McIntyre Ag weighing 312kg, late in the offering.
What the agent said:
ELDERS auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said it was another good yarding of weaners at Boyanup.
"There was good grazier and feeder competition throughout the sale," Mr Watling said.
"Lightweight steers sold to 704c/kg and there was buying opportunities on British cross heifers.
