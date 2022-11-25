Farm Weekly
Home/News

Brockman family, Muradup, takes WAMMCO Producer of Month award

November 26 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Brockman family, Muradup, claimed the WAMMCO Producer of the Month title for October. Celebrating the win were Rod (left) and David Brockman with Elders Kojonup branch manager Cameron Grace.

THREE consecutive, unprecedented, bumper seasons have not just pushed production levels on the Brockman family farm, 'Clanmea' near Muradup, close to capacity - they have also confirmed the exciting new potential in a wave of genetic investment in sheep sweeping WA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.