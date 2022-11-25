THREE consecutive, unprecedented, bumper seasons have not just pushed production levels on the Brockman family farm, 'Clanmea' near Muradup, close to capacity - they have also confirmed the exciting new potential in a wave of genetic investment in sheep sweeping WA.
David Brockman and his family took out WAMMCO's Producer of the Month title for October 2022 with a line of 233 White Suffolk-Merino crossbred lambs processed at Katanning on October 1.
David's father Rod won the first Producer of the Month title for Clanmea September 2016 with a line of 195 lambs that averaged 21 kilograms.
The winning October 2022 lambs averaged 22.09kg to return $154 a head and recorded a high WAMMCO sweet spot of 99.57 per cent.
Most of these lambs were from Clanmea bred Merinos and White Suffolk rams purchased from the Lukin Springs stud, Boyup Brook, but the winning draft also included lambs sired by the first White Suffolk rams purchased from Craig Heggaton's BreedersBEST Genetics stud at Kojonup two years ago.
"We dropped 1700 crossbred lambs from 1500 ewes on June 1, achieving our best ever lambing percentage," David Brockman said.
"With the long growing season, 85pc of them were finished on green grass and averaged 22kg carcase weight.
"We run 3400 ewes joined 55:45 Merino/White Suffolk.
"Conditions like this are rare enough - still having actively growing pasture like this in mid-November, is unheard of.
"We have already reached 500 millimetre of our annual 530mm quota and that is perfect."
Clanmea has been a strong early supporter of WAMMCO's Grassfed Breeders' QA program, targeting mainly the Canadian export market.
Emphasis on pasture productivity has increased over the past four years with the seeding each year of 50 hectares of new clover and ryegrass significantly boosting returns.
"We are also finding that applications of Flexi-N is adding significant extra value to our pastures," Mr Brockman said.
MORE SHEEP NEWS
The ratio of cropping on Clanmea has also shifted steadily in favour of a balance of 60pc stock.
A consistent quest over many years to maximise profit from both Merino wool and meat is fundamental to the Clanmea farm business charter.
Mr Brockman said a change to July lambing for the Merino ewes had allowed him to carry a few more ewes.
He said the opportunity to boost profitability via genetics, management and technology was too good for farmers to miss.
"It started with how much better our lamb is tasting and it seems we still have a fair way to go in that area," Mr Brockman said.
"Higher weights and fertility rates, Omega fats and improved animal health handling and management are under constant review."
Elders, Kojonup livestock agent Jamie Hart has assisted the Brockman family with their sheep business for the past 12 years and was able to work with WAMMCO to avoid any serious booking jams during the COVID crisis early in the season.
Also based in Kojonup is local shearing contractor Jason and Lowana Jury who have worked with Mr Brockman for the past 15 years.
Clanmea has been owned by the Brockman family since since 1928.
Mr Brockman's father Rod and his wife Kay reside on the Muradup property with David and his wife Roxy and their children Oliver (15) and Sari (12).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.