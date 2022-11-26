Vale: Anthony James (Jim) MILLAR
A TRUE gentleman of the Western Australian livestock industry, Jim Millar, was respected by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and he will be sadly missed.
Admired for his work ethic and being a level headed, astute and generous colleague, agent and friend, with never a bad word to say about anyone, Jim was laid to rest on August 16, 2022, in his beloved hometown, York, after his sudden death on July 30.
Born in Totnes, South Devon, England, on March 27, 1954, Anthony James Millar, known to all as Jim, came to Australia aged nine with his parents, David and Pauline Millar, and four siblings Sarah, Peter, Mary and Mandy.
Jim's family migrated to Australia in 1964 and arrived in Fremantle aboard the Castel Felice, and from here they moved straight to Mt Barker, where Jim's father had a job as a farm adviser.
Living in Mt Barker, Jim was immersed in the regional WA life, attending the local Mt Barker primary and high school's before moving to Cunderdin Agricultural College.
His time at Cunderdin was limited as he was a bit of a larrikin and so at the tender age of 17 Jim started his livestock career as a roustabout on a northern shearing team that travelled to Sandstone and Mt Magnet as part of its annual rounds.
His work ethic and future vision became glaringly obvious during his time as part of the shearing team, when he would regularly take on extra hours and tasks to earn more money.
Being very thrifty Jim would wash the shearers clothes to earn the extra cash, all so he could save enough money to buy his first car.
Unfortunately for Jim, his first car was one he bought off his newly minted brother in-law, Pete and it turned out to be a lemon - a story Jim laughingly shared on many a family celebration or special event which he always thoroughly enjoyed.
It was not long before he was employed by Wesfarmers and donned the iconic green shirt.
Poignantly Jim stayed in that green shirt for 50 years, through its transition to Landmark and ultimately Nutrien Ag Solutions.
This loyalty and commitment, coupled with experience and his affable demeanour made Jim one of the most trusted agents in the livestock industry in WA.
A gentleman is the essence of who Jim was and everything he did and it was noticed by everyone who knew him.
Beginning a livestock stockman traineeship at Wesfarmers in 1972 led to his first position at Northam and Midland saleyards in 1974, selling pigs and sheep.
This graduated to him moving to York to take over the role of stockman, what we now refer to as livestock representative, alongside Ross Johnson, when Bill Ilbery (deceased), moved to Katanning in the late 1970s.
At that time the York stockmen had the busiest area to cover and put through the largest numbers of sheep for many years and their office was at the York Co-op Hardware store.
Ross and Jim worked together for about five years before Ross moved to Esperance, leaving a very competent and well-liked Jim to cover the area on his own.
Jim was a steadying influence to those around him, especially colleagues and mates - he enjoyed a beer, but never went overboard and he was always 'bright eyed, bushy tailed and ready to work'.
He loved his job, and the social aspect of popping out to farms armed with the daily newspaper as he looked forward to sampling scones, cakes and tea after the work was done.
Jim was, controversially, a passionate supporter of the English Cricket team, and an ardent Fremantle Dockers member, and conversations would always include the latest status of these teams.
He also loved the wheeling and dealing side of his job, in essence he had found his perfect career from the outset.
Jim married the love of his life Marina, on October 19, 1989 and they welcomed their twin daughters Matilda and Georgina on March 25, 1990 and their son Oscar on March 14, 1998.
He was an extremely proud father who constantly spoke of his children and their achievements.
Jim was also blessed again with his two granddaughters, Rowie, 5, and Margot, 3, from Matilda and her husband James.
1996 was a very poignant year for Jim and Marina as this was the year that Jim took on the Wesfarmers York Agency and also the year he bought his beloved Mt Hardy Farm, in York, the place Jim would forever refer to as home.
Only recently he took a backseat, after passing the now Nutrien Ag Solutions, York agency on to his protegee Denis Warnick.
OTHER GREAT READS:
Jim took the time to remain available to Denis, having a very profound and lasting influence, it was just the way Jim was.
Outside of his work/life as a stocky, Jim's passion was hiking and his choice to step back from the full-time role of agent allowed Jim and Marina to indulge in their shared hobby.
In particular they were drawn to the Camino de Santiago, translated from Spanish to English this is the Way of Saint James, which has seven popular routes travelling from within Spain, or from Portugal or France.
For the past five years they have hiked a different route, with their most recent trip taking them a month to travel to Oviedo, Spain, covering about 500 kilometres.
They had only been home in WA for three weeks prior to Jim's death.
Vale means farewell in Latin and it truly fits the sentiments of the hundreds of people who gathered to pay their respects to Jim.
Family, friends, colleagues and clients were joined by industry peers, who will remember Jim for his commitment to the sheep industry in WA and his ability to make friends easily and drive a good deal.
"A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands now rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us... He only takes the best."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.