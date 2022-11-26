Farm Weekly
Home/News

Jim Millar, York, a livestock industry gentleman

By Tamara Hooper
November 26 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Millar at the Northam saleyards in November 2010.

Vale: Anthony James (Jim) MILLAR

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.