Ewes sell to $216 at big Katanning sale

By Kane Chatfield
November 26 2022 - 4:00pm
With the $216 top-priced genuine line of 596 November shorn Eastville Park blood 1.5yo ewes from JJ & AE Letter, Tambellup, at the Nutrien Livestock annual special November sheep sale at Katanning last Friday were Nutrien Livestock WA commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen (left) and vendor Julian Letter. The ewes were purchased by Mr Bowen representing a Ballarat, Victoria, account.

NUTRIEN Livestock offered almost 15,000 sheep at the company's annual November special sheep sale at Katanning last Friday in one of the biggest spring sheep yardings seen in sometime.

