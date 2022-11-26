Farm Weekly
Bayer releases FieldView platform

By Shannon Beattie
November 26 2022 - 3:00pm
FieldView provides an integrated picture from which a grower can make informed and timely farm management decisions.

AFTER two seasons of trials in southern Western Australia, Bayer's breakthrough digital farming platform FieldView is officially ready to be released to the market.

