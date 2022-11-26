AFTER two seasons of trials in southern Western Australia, Bayer's breakthrough digital farming platform FieldView is officially ready to be released to the market.
It allows growers to gain a deeper understanding of their operations, through the collection, visualisation and analysis of data they are generating on their farm, in a single dashboard.
Bayer head of digital farming ANZ Chris Staff said digital farming integrated detailed information on factors such as weather conditions, soil moisture, soil nutrient levels and crop health to improve onfarm decision-making.
"Farmers can leverage application technology and data science to maximise efficiency and productivity," Mr Staff said.
"FieldView overcomes the increased challenge of data aggregation and analysis, capturing a farm's information in a single dashboard.
"It provides an integrated picture from which a grower can make informed and timely farm management decisions and use resources more precisely and effectively to conserve water, energy, fertiliser and crop protection inputs."
Already in use across the world, FieldView connects with more than 60 platform partners - including the likes of CLAAS and John Deere.
Bayer had spent the past two years testing it in the Australian market, putting it through extensive trialling in the two major cereal and cotton production zones, as well as the Riverina in New South Wales.
Mr Staff said these regions had infield support.
"Bayer's people are on the ground to work directly with farmers who take up the technology," he said.
"Over the coming 12 months, we will continue to add functionality to the platform and will roll FieldView out beyond the initial two regions."
FieldView won't only appeal to appeals to growers.
Mark Callanan is a co-founder of Agarea, a digital platform which optimises the use of farm data to build tailored agricultural insurance solutions and he sees great potential in partnering with FieldView.
"We had been looking for some time for a reliable data collection module that can be utilised on any broadacre farm across the country," Mr Callanan said.
"FieldView provides real-time and verified records that are easily accessible.
"It gives the grower a convenient way of providing their stakeholders and suppliers with access to farm level data, which helps them manage risk at all levels."
Over the next 12 months Bayer will take FieldView to the next level.
That includes trialling a suite of new tools within FieldView, such as field health imagery and manual fertility and crop protection scripting, as well as continuing to enhance existing features so that they deliver more value to users.
"We are committed to setting new standards for sustainable agriculture and excited by the possibilities that FieldView can bring to Australian farmers and, indeed, to the wider agriculture industry," Mr Staff said.
