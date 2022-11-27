Farm Weekly
News

SW WA Hub promotes drought resistance funding

November 27 2022 - 3:00pm
Building drought resistance

THE South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (SW WA Hub) is offering practical assistance to potential applicants for grants worth up to $3 million each which aim to drive large-scale farmer adoption of drought resilience practices and technologies.

