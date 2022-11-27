Building drought resistance

THE South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (SW WA Hub) is offering practical assistance to potential applicants for grants worth up to $3 million each which aim to drive large-scale farmer adoption of drought resilience practices and technologies.
Those considering applying for the recently announced $14.3m Future Drought Fund (FDF) Extension and Adoption of Drought Resilience Farming Practices grant round are urged to contact the SW WA Hub to maximise their opportunities for success.
"The SW WA Hub, also supported through funding from the Australian Government's FDF, assists hub consortium partners, stakeholders and grower groups during FDF grant rounds to help deliver on its aim of improving local drought resilient practices and accelerating innovation and adoption," said hub knowledge broker Tanya Kilminster (pictured below).
"Led by the Grower Group Alliance, the hub has a strong focus on collaboration and our qualified staff and industry connections can provide significant assistance to grant applicants."
The FDF Extension and Adoption of Drought Resilience Farming Practices grant round, which opened on November 11 and closes on January 9, offers grants between $100,000 and $3m (GST exclusive) per application.
Successful applicants will work with farmers to drive large-scale adoption of proven Australian or international practices or technologies that improve drought resilience and agricultural productivity.
Ms Kilminster said the hub would provide letters of support to applicants which engaged with it early and whose applications aligned with grant criteria and SW WA Hub priority project topics.
"The guidelines specify that strong applications will align with hub priority project topics," she said.
Local priorities have been identified by hub after a comprehensive consultation process and are available at gga.org.au/activity/drought-hub.
Ms Kilminster said activities funded under the new grant program must be targeted at driving adoption at large scales, and the hub could introduce proponents of similar projects so they could consider co-design and amalgamation.
"The program also has a strong focus on extension and adoption (E&A) and the hub's experienced adoption and extension specialists Julianne Hill, Theo Nabben and Maddison McNeil are happy to advise applicants on how to meet the grant E&A criteria," she said.
