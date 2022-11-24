Farm Weekly
57 year old dies after Goomalling farm fire

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:38pm, first published 6:30pm
Wheatbelt fire tragedy

TRAGEDY has struck the tight knit community of Goomalling, after a 57 year old man died from injuries following a fire on a farming property.

