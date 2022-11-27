AFTER almost six decades in the agricultural industry, mostly servicing the stud livestock sector, Elders stud stock representative Preston Clarke has determined it's time to 'park the car' on a very rewarding career.
Born at Northam in 1948 to a farming family on both sides of the ledger, Preston's future in agriculture had no doubt been cast at birth.
Father Phillip from Grass Valley, a branch of the multiple Clarke clan from Goomalling, and mother Peggy (nee Smith) also hailing from Goomalling, infused Preston with a life-long attachment to agriculture.
Not the most teachable student by the time he reached Northam High School, it was decided the College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, would be a better fit for Preston for the last two years of his education - and it was the right call.
Preston excelled, becoming an accomplished sportsman, school prefect and achieving a Certificate in Agriculture.
Being one of six children, the Clarke farm did not have the capacity to support all siblings, so it was suggested Preston apply for a position with one of the local stock firms - Elders or Wesfarmers (now Nutrien Ag Solutions).
The dilemma was that the family dealt with Wesfarmers, but Preston's much admired grandfather Jack, was an Elders client.
Wesfarmers won out, his working life beginning in February, 1966, at 17 years of age.
Similar to the majority of young 'stockies' at that time, Preston was ushered to the Midland Saleyards to 'learn the ropes', which often involved 4am starts on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, receiving, drafting and penning sheep, cattle and pigs for the auction sales.
This was usually followed by a day on the road on Thursday with senior stud stock representatives Bob Skipworth and Eddy Le Souef, both Merino classers, or Ron Quartermaine (British Breeds), and finishing the week on Friday with wool classing at TAFE, or some necessary, but uninspiring, lessons on book-keeping.
Displaying early in his career an interest and skill with stud livestock, Wesfarmers accelerated his training by sending Preston to the heart of the Australian sheep industry, to the F.S.Falkiner & Sons family property in the Riverina area of New South Wales, owners of the famed Boonoke, Wanganella and Wanganella Estate studs, for a two-year apprenticeship, initially as a jackaroo, then stud groom.
Commencing initially at Boonoke, then transferring to Wanganella and finally to the Wanganella Estate stud where the four-tooth stud rams from all three studs were contained in one centre, gave Preston the responsibility for almost 120 rams.
His duties included maintaining the full wool rams, irrigation of the ram plots, feeding and preparation of rams (some blade shearing), grooming the rams for auction sales around the region, including the Sydney Royal Easter Show, some Victorian show locations, private selections and the opportunity of classing the young rams.
This initial two-year apprenticeship lasted for six years and rather than return to Perth, the east coast life held some appeal for Preston, resulting in him parting ways with Wesfarmers.
For the next three years while working in Sydney in various jobs, Preston enjoyed playing Aussie Rules football for a local league in the harbour city and also found the time to woo and marry a Sydney nightclub singer - not bad for a WA boy from the bush.
In 1974 Wesfarmers reached out to Preston, suggesting it was time he returned to WA and recommence his employment with the company.
He returned to WA with wife Helene, taking on the role as a territory manager based in Katanning, servicing the Badgebup area and working in the very busy Katanning Saleyards every week for the next two years.
While based at Katanning Preston and Helene welcomed son Warren.
After two years at Katanning a transfer to Quairading followed.
As Preston explained, "that's how it was in those days, every couple of years you were transferred, it was hard on the wives and tough on the kids".
"Quairading was a great town and community and there were quite a few studs around Quairading in those days," he said.
"Before onfarm ram sales began, all rams were sold as 4-tooths at local multi-vendor sales, so there was plenty of action in terms of sales to be made."
In 1977 Preston rejoined the Wesfarmers stud stock team in Perth, coming full circle and joining back-up with previous mentors Bob Skipworth, Eddy Le Souef and Ron Quartermaine, and some years later they were joined by master-classer and Merino specialist Brian Faithfull.
"The highlights for me were our trips to the Riverina and South Australian Merino field days," Preston said.
"We would fly to Melbourne, hire cars and drive our WA clients up to the Riverina and travel around to all the famous studs - Pooginook, Willandra, Wonga, Uardry, Old Cobram to name a few, then drive down to the Mid North of South Australia and do the same again.
"Collinsville, Cappeedee, Ashrose, Bungaree, East Bungaree, White River, Nyowee and others.
"Those were enjoyable, entertaining days, full of interesting people with all the answers I needed to grow my knowledge bank, that would eventually give me what I needed to help grow the Wesfarmers stud stock business in WA."
But the long hours and continued days away from home inevitably led to the breakdown of his first marriage.
"My life became stud stock, Merino studs, commercial clients from Esperance to Northampton, and all points in between," Preston said.
"I was classing in the vicinity of 20,000 ewe hoggets' per week for five week periods and post ram sales and pre-harvest, preparing for stud ewe matings, the number I was classing was closer to 40,000 head spread over eight weeks.
"Wesfarmers was very supportive during this period and understood the pressures on the family.
"They organised for me to return to Katanning, the very heart of the stud stock industry, to try to stem the kilometres of travelling I was doing.
READ MORE:
"However, being in Katanning only increased my availability to clients.
"The big positive for me was I returned to Katanning at that time with 'Mrs right'.
"I married Darryl in 1983, who already had two wonderful children and I was home long enough to conceive our beautiful daughter Candice in 1984.
"In 1985 I employed the late Peter Gale, red hot from David Webster's Kylie Poll Merino stud, Dudinin, where he had been jackarooing for a couple of years, so he certainly knew how to work and was the keenest young man in the industry and a very quick learner.
"At the time he was studying Business Management because he was so keen to improve himself by learning everything he could to step up."
The '70s and '80s were exciting times for wool growers and stud breeders, hundreds would attend the Merino field days with fashion parades for wool garments, extravagant lunches in town halls and at stud venues, a great lead up to the ram selling season.
The Katanning ram sale was always exciting in the old ram shed with a dirt floor, where more than 200 full wool rams were offered and sold each year.
However, the end of the '80s took a turn for the worse when the wool market tumbled and the wool stockpile grew, creating a panic with growers, resulting in ewe numbers being dramatically reduced.
It was at this time, 1990, that Preston's world began to unravel, and he takes full ownership of a period in his life that he regrets how it was handled.
"I needed to re-evaluate my work-life balance, with a wife and four children, I had to make a choice between my family and my clients.
"My decision making during this period, in terms of client liaising, was very poor.
"I needed out, but I felt the responsibility to find a replacement for my clients.
"The person firstly had to be accepted by the clients, and secondly be able to take on the workload.
"They would need to be well known and want to accept the challenging role.
"There were two to three candidates, but I chose Ken Littlejohn, previously at Haddon Rig, Gnowangerup, as he was extremely well-respected, capable and highly ethical.
"But where I failed, I neglected to inform those very loyal clients with whom I had a long and important association, that I was 'done', burnt out.
"I will forever regret that error of judgement."
Preston and family regrouped, venturing into businesses not associated with agriculture and again found balance in their lives.
But when you're born into ag, it never leaves your system.
Wesfarmers Landmark (trading name at that time) reconnected with Preston in 1997 with an offer to rejoin and manage its stud stock business
"I was more than ready and excited to recommence and reconnect with the industry I gave so much to and got so much from," Preston said.
The wool industry was back on track and a new wave of technology was driving it.
The introduction of SRS (soft rolling skins), together with the data provided by the introduction of histogram measurements, were both controversial and exciting.
With the retirement of Brian Sherlock after many years with pastoral house Dalgety and as a sheep classer, Preston was invited to continue in his place with the Yardstick Sire Evaluation program, which he participated in from 1998 to 2019.
1998 was also the year Preston began to over-judge the agricultural schools Merino ram judging competition at Wagin Woolorama.
In late 1999 he was asked to act in a 'temporary' capacity as manager of the Wesfarmers Landmark, Narrogin branch, in conjunction with his stud stock role, until a replacement could be found to manage Narrogin.
Pleased to be handed the responsibility, he found the role both challenging and rewarding and remained in the position for a period of two years.
Preston could see the growing interest from producers in some of the South African sheep breeds and in 2005 he suggested to AWB Landmark (trading name at that time), that he undertake a tour of South Africa to grow his knowledge of the sheep breeds that were being introduced into Australia, rather than rely solely on the South Africans' sales pitch.
"Armed with the knowledge gained from that tour I was able to pass onto my stud stock team a greater understanding of the South African sheep breeds and hold information days for our clients," Preston said.
"The Eastern States branches were also very keen to learn more about these breeds as they saw them as a good fit for their remote regions, so I embarked on a tour across Australia for the AWB Landmark network to spread the word right up to the Longreach, Queensland, region where there was great interest in Damaras and Dorpers."
Preston again left AWB Landmark in 2009, for a brief stint with FarmWorks as general manager, following which he returned to his roots, working as an independent stud stock contractor.
In 2011 the 'ag wheel' turned full circle and Preston finally was offered the opportunity to satisfy his grandfather's Elders link, joining the pink shirts stud stock team.
"This was a huge challenge that would have been pretty exciting had I been 20 years younger," Preston said.
"However, I was able to contribute positively and I am confident I played a role in supporting the Elders stud stock team and its clients."
In 2018 at age 70, semi-retirement beckoned and Preston chose only to focus on the Merino field days and ram auctions.
Four years on, while still enjoying good health and fitness, it's time for his career to come to an end.
"I have finally reached a time in my life while I'm still healthy, where I can begin to enjoy the family whom I have almost shelved far longer than any husband and father should," Preston said.
"Family, after all, is who you do it for in the first place, so I have a responsibility to leave a legacy of love, respect, honesty, sound work ethic and good times for them.
"I look forward now to enjoying our six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
"I have so many memories, I have been privileged to have worked in this great industry with so many interesting people.
"To all the farming families, fellow agents, who over the years provided friendly hospitality, a bed for the night when needed, I thank you for your kindness, it is what has made my life on the road so much more tolerable.
"A heartfelt late apology to those many clients I let down some three decades ago, by leaving without offering a reason, that will be my burden to carry.
"Thanks to you all for giving me the opportunity of working with you and beside you, allowing me to be part of your world, I hope I was able to add value to your business and lives in some small way."
Preston Clarke steps away from the industry and the people he served so well for almost 60 years, perhaps undervalued.
Never one to seek acclaim or champion his own achievements, I believe his contribution to the WA stud stock industry may have been overlooked by many and perhaps, not fully appreciated.
For those work colleagues, clients, friends and family who have been part of Preston's journey, the Farm Weekly team included, his contribution and enthusiasm for the stud livestock industry has certainly been noted.
No doubt Preston and family will enjoy his retirement, however his beaming smile, quick wit and stud livestock knowledge, particularly of the Merino variety, will be missed at sheep field days and on the auction rails around the State for many years to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.