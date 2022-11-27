Farm Weekly
Elders stud stock rep Preston Clarke retires

By Trevor Emery
November 28 2022 - 10:00am
Preston Clarke commenced his working life in 1966 with Wesfarmers, beginning at the Midland Saleyards at the tender age of 17, and after almost six decades in the agricultural industry, the majority involved with the Merino sector, he retired this month to enjoy more time with family and friends. Mr Clarke is pictured marking the sale catalogue prior to auctioning Elders run of rams at the Katanning Stud Merino Ram Sale in 2018.

AFTER almost six decades in the agricultural industry, mostly servicing the stud livestock sector, Elders stud stock representative Preston Clarke has determined it's time to 'park the car' on a very rewarding career.

