Farm Weekly
Home/News
Explainer

Farmers must pay their share to recover from a future disease outbreak, here are the details

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 28 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The culling of ewes and lambs during the UK foot and mouth disease outbreak in 2001. The response saw 6.5 million animals slaughtered. Picture from UK government.

Livestock producers will be forced to pay higher levies or cut industry spending to cover cleanup costs in the event of an animal disease outbreak under a deal brokered by key farm lobby groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.