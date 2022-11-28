Farm Weekly
WA trio part of GrainGrowers leadership program

By Bree Swift
November 28 2022 - 4:00pm
Third-generation farmer Tom Longmire.

THREE Western Australians have been selected to take part in this year's GrainGrowers Ltd national leadership program which offers professional development training for the next generation of industry leaders.

