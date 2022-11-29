Virulent footrot detection

AUTHORITIES are working to confirm any new cases of virulent footroot in WA, after a ram entering from interstate tested positive to the disease.
The infected ram had been imported from the Eastern States and was identified at a Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) routine post-border inspection of sheep and goats.
DPIRD chief veterinary officer Dr Michelle Rodan said the department had undertaken contact tracing, contacted owners and inspected all sheep, which had come from the property of origin.
These tracings included six properties located from the Mid West to the Great Southern region.
On Tuesday afternoon testing was continuing and Dr Rodan said there had been no confirmed further detections.
"DPIRD is working with the owner of the infected ram," Dr Rodan said.
"The producer has followed all the recommended biosecurity protocols, including keeping any imported animals separate from their home flock.
"The property is currently under a pest control notice.
"All sheep from the same property of origin are being contained under a pest control notice until testing is completed and a risk assessment undertaken to prevent the possibility of spread of virulent footrot to other properties in WA."
Footrot is a highly contagious disease, which causes painful lesions in the feet of sheep and goats.
It can make infected animals lame, and reduce lambing percentages and fleece weights by 10 per cent in sheep with at least one severely affected foot.
According to the severity of symptoms, the infection can be classified as benign or virulent.
Dr Rodan said both strains were known to be present in WA and contained on infected properties by regulatory notices and appropriate biosecurity plans.
She said a program for virulent footrot had been in place for more than four decades, implemented by DPIRD and - for the past 10 years - funded by the WA sheep and goat industry funding scheme.
"The concerted efforts of industry and government have seen the most severe strains of virulent footrot removed from the State and the level of infection held at about one per cent of WA sheep flocks," Dr Rodan said.
"Footrot inspections on imported sheep are undertaken by DPIRD biosecurity officers or registered veterinarians routinely at 21 to 35 days after arrival and again at 90 to 100 days after arrival.
"This enables the rapid detection of footrot in sheep that are infected and not detected at pre export veterinary inspection on their property of origin prior to the imported sheep being moved off the destination property."
DPIRD always recommends sheep are isolated after purchase to minimise the risk of spread of any disease.
Animals that are imported from the Eastern States remain under a direction notice for at least three months until they satisfy all of their post entry treatments and inspections.
