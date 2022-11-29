Farm Weekly
DPIRD confirms footrot detection in WA

By Brooke Littlewood
November 30 2022 - 8:50am
Virulent footrot detection

AUTHORITIES are working to confirm any new cases of virulent footroot in WA, after a ram entering from interstate tested positive to the disease.

